Portofino Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, September 7, 2022 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to report that all management resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held Wednesday September 7, 2022, including:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at three. The three members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Stephen J. Wilkinson and Brian Crawford. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved. Disinterested shareholders approved the Modified Equity Incentive Plan which allows Directors to grant up to 3,500,000 "Award" shares.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in multiple lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renown Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

