Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update Dual Listing - Close of ASX Offer

05:25 Uhr  |  Accesswire

SYDNEY, September 8, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company", the funded Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise that its Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) dual listing offer (ASX Offer) closed at 5pm AEST on 8 September 2022.

The ASX Offer, being an offer to acquire up to 22,850,000 Shares in the Company at a price of A$0.58 per Share, was open to eligible investors in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore. The Company is pleased to announce that the ASX Offer was fully subscribed.

The Company is working towards the previously announced indicative ASX listing date of 26 September 2022, under the ticker code A11.

Further information about Atlantic is available on the Company's website https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640


SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470


Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500


Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Mathieson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000


SI Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Nick Emerson

Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500

Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038


Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson

Dominic Barretto

James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The project is funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715163/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update-Dual-Listing--Close-of-ASX-Offer


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A14NU0
AU0000XINEX3
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap