Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update Dual Listing - Close of ASX Offer

SYDNEY, September 8, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company", the funded Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise that its Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) dual listing offer (ASX Offer) closed at 5pm AEST on 8 September 2022.

The ASX Offer, being an offer to acquire up to 22,850,000 Shares in the Company at a price of A$0.58 per Share, was open to eligible investors in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore. The Company is pleased to announce that the ASX Offer was fully subscribed.

The Company is working towards the previously announced indicative ASX listing date of 26 September 2022, under the ticker code A11.

Further information about Atlantic is available on the Company's website https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The project is funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

