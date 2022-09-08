Vertical Exploration Provides Phase I Exploration Program Update on Newly Acquired Quebec Wollastonite Properties

VANCOUVER, September 8, 2022 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase I exploration program that is currently underway on its recently acquired Quebec wollastonite properties (see Vertical's March 23rd, 2022 news release). The Phase I program's objective is to detect and define the presence of sedimentary zones that could potentially host wollastonite mineralization.

The Phase I field exploration work on the La Petite Rivière Péribonka and Ménard Wollastonite claims located just north of Lac-Saint-Jean began in May 2022, and the Company is very encouraged by the preliminary results encountered to date by its operations team. Several of the historic wollastonite sites listed in the Quebec government documents have been identified on the Ménard-Péribonka property during the Phase 1 program, with more than 30 wollastonite mineralized occurences having now been found in the property's marble and calcosilicate rocks including new occurrences that have never been recorded in historical works.

The exploration and prospecting work undertaken to date on the Ménard-Péribonka property has been achieved utilizing multiple exploration tracking methods on the forested areas and outcroppings, and also on the old forestry roads throughout the property. The wollastonite mineral discoveries realized to date on both the historic wollastonite sites and on the new prospective areas of the property were the subject of extensive hand stripping activities, geological mapping, channel sampling and small scale drilling using a portable drill.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "We are pleased to have the Phase I program work underway on our recently acquired Quebec wollastonite properties located in the region nearby St-Onge, and the Company is encouraged by the promising results received to date. Vertical believes that the Ménard-Péribonka property in particular, is the most prospective remaining wollastonite property in Quebec outside of the Company's flagship St-Onge property. The exploration program work will continue throughout the summer and fall, and the Company looks forward to sharing the additional results with our shareholders as the program progresses."

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo, an independent project geologist for Magnor Exploration Inc and consultant for Vertical Exploration Inc. Mr. Barrette is the project geologist on Ménard-Péribonka Wollastonite project. He is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ) with the membership number OGQ # 619. Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (38 years) relevant to the style of mineralization, the type of deposit under study and the activities being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Photo 1. Drilling activity using a portable drill

Photo 2. Picture shows a light greenish long wollastonite crystal within marble (new occurrence)

Photo 3. Massive wollastonite occurrence located within marble (trench ME22-TR-03)

Photo 4. Channelling activity on wollastonite historical occurrence

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

