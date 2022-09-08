Foremost Lithium Announces the Appointment of Jason Barnard to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 8, 2022 - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Foremost's largest shareholder, Jason Barnard to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Barnard has over 31 years of capital markets experience. Since 2004, he has been self-employed as a private investor where he has been directly involved in raising over $500 million dollars for mining and exploration companies with a focused expertise on Canadian base metal companies. Mr. Barnard started his career with McDermid St. Laurence Securities in 1991 as a stockbroker with primary focus in mining, and mining exploration companies. Mr. Barnard then worked at Canaccord Genuity from 1997 until 2004. Mr. Barnard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics from Carlton University and has obtained The Canadian Securities Course license in 1990. He first started working with and financing Foremost Lithium, previously known as Far Resources, with founder, and President Keith Anderson in 2016.

Jason Barnard comments "I look forward to working with the Board and to bringing my capital markets experience to the management team. I have a strong knowledge of the company's developments and believe my interests are very much aligned with all shareholders."

John Gravelle, Foremost Lithium's CEO and President adds "We are pleased to appoint Jason to the Board at Foremost Lithium. His long history with the company along with his capital markets experience will be enable us to promote the continued advancement of our corporate goals. We would also like to announce that Scott Taylor has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Everyone at Foremost wishes Mr. Taylor well in his future endeavours."

Foremost Lithium is a resource exploration company committed to having a critical role in the production of high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing decarbonization, the company is hyper-focused on continued exploration and growth on its six lithium projects: Jean Lake, Grass River Claims, Zoro, Jol and the Peg North Claims, in Snow Lake Manitoba, and its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

Forward looking statement:

