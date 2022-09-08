ANGKOR RESOURCES Finalizes Connecting 21 Wellsites for Gas Capture Project for Clean Energy In Canada

GRANDE PRAIRIE, September 8, 2022 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company" announces consolidation of emissions from 21 wells to advance the carbon/gas capture energy project (the "Project") in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

The Project collects methane, other gases and carbon emissions from 21 oil wells across a field stretching over two sections (1280 acres), all connected with underground pipelines. The gas is then dewatered, processed and converted into a clean, natural gas, which is then tied into a sales point regulated by the Province of Saskatchewan. An additional six wells will be tied in during late September and a further five have been slated as contributors once commissioning is complete.

The past several months involved adding and upgrading a compressor to the site, refurbishing the dewatering equipment, adding specific components, and installation of approximately 2200 meters of 2" HDPE (high-density polyethylene) pipe and tie-ins from each of the wells contributing to the gas capture. An archeological review was also part of an environmental study in proximity to two of the connecting pipelines and has been completed and the site approved.



A provincial gas provider, Trans Energy, has implemented additional requirements to exchange a measurement and monitoring meter system, which they have scheduled for the latter half of September. Following that, up to three million cubic feet of gas can be accommodated under the Project. The result is an additional supply of clean natural gas and a shared revenue stream for Angkor, its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd. (EnerCam), and the site operators, under Eyehill Creek Exploration Ltd.



Figure 2 Compressor Station with Dehydrator

D Weeks, CEO of Angkor, comments, "We are pleased to see the final stages being completed in September for this Project. The demand for natural gas, and the timing of commission going into the Canadian winter contribute to the need for additional clean energy solutions. We look forward to October as a revised timeline for start-up."

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in the NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

