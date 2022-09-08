The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with RDARS, Luminex Resources, Sitka Gold, Blue Sky Uranium, and Avrupa Minerals Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, September 8, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with RDARS, Luminex Resources, Sitka Gold, Blue Sky Uranium, and Avrupa Minerals discussing their latest news.

RDARS (CSE:RDRS) begins trading on the CSE

RDARS (RDRS) commenced trading on the CSE on September 7, 2022. RDARS entered into employment agreements with the CEO and CFO of the company, transitioning them from management services arrangements. Charles Zwebner, CEO of RDARS, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the importance of the listing.

Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR) confirms Cuyes West mineralization with step-out drilling

Luminex Resources Corp. (LR) reports that following assay results from four completed holes, it has drill-delineated at least 200 metres of strike length at Cuyes West. Luminex has also discovered a new mineralized structure, the Ruiz structure. CEO Marshall Koval sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE:SIG) shares assay results from the Blackjack zone

Sitka Gold (SIG) shares assay results from the Phase II summer portion of the 2022 diamond drill program at the RC Gold Project. The latest assay results are from the first six holes completed at the Blackjack zone. Director and VP of Corporate Development Mike Burke sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK) reports assay results from the RC drilling program at the Ivana Deposit

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (BSK) has announced the assay results from the third and last tranche of the reverse circulation drilling program at the Ivana Deposit. The project is located in Rio Negro Province, Argentina. President & CEO, Nikolaos Cacos sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) options Slivova Gold Project to Western Tethyan Resources

Avrupa Minerals has signed an option agreement with Western Tethyan Resources (WTR). WTR has the option to acquire up to 85 per cent of the Slivova Gold Project by funding and performing certain work programs. Avrupa Minerals CEO and Director Paul Kuhn sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

