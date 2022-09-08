Millrock Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, Sept. 08, 2022 - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the "Company") reports that effective August 26, 2022, Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants have been appointed as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors thanks the firm of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants for their services.



About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc., and owns a large shareholding in each of Resolution Minerals Ltd. and Felix Gold Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock's exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Coeur Explorations, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, and Altius, as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, Felix Gold and Tocvan.

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

