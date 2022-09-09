Ivanhoe Mines Reports Fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex

Kolwezi, September 9, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) regrets to report that a fatal accident has occurred at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The fatal accident occurred at the underground Kansoko Mine in a development area when a fall of ground struck a Kamoa Copper employee. On behalf of the Kamoa Copper Joint Venture, Ivanhoe Mines extends its deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased.

Kamoa Copper is undertaking a comprehensive internal investigation into the accident and is working with the DRC authorities to facilitate their investigation of the accident. Once the investigations are complete, management will review and implement any additional safety measures recommended to prevent such an accident from recurring.

Operations at the Kakula Mine and processing facility were not affected by the accident.

The Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is operated by Kamoa Copper, a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the DRC government (20%).

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is one of the highest grade and fastest growing major copper mining operations in the world. Copper concentrates were first produced in May 2021 and, through on-going phased expansions, it is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producing operations by Q4 2024. The Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is among one of the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per tonne of copper metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of wholly-owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

