Sanu Gold Reports Infill Auger Drill Results with up to 8.86 g/t Au over 9 Metres; Expands Total Strike Length of Priority Target Areas to 11.5 km at the Daina Gold Exploration Permit in Guinea, West Africa

Vancouver, September 9, 2022 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of its recently completed infill auger drill program (the "Program") on the Daina Gold Exploration Permit ("Daina" or the "Permit") in Guinea, West Africa. As announced by the Company in a news release dated August 25, 2022, an initial reverse circulation ("RC") drill program is underway at Daina, with results from initial holes pending.

Martin Pawlitschek, President & CEO of Sanu Gold, commented: "The infill auger drill results on key target areas at Dania are highly encouraging and have further delineated the gold bearing trends and extended the strike length of the prospective area to test with RC drilling. These results also demonstrate that high gold grades are present along much of the defined mineralized trends. The initial RC drill program underway at Daina will be optimised to incorporate these latest results."

The Program returned significant gold in bedrock intercepts above 1 gram of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") from infill auger drilling at the Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 Targets and confirm the gold-bearing structures interpreted from the initial regional 400 x 25 m spaced auger drilling program (Figure 1 and Table 1). Program highlights include:

Daina 1 Target

8.86 g/t Au over 9 metres ("m"), including 39.30 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-AUG-1201)

6.59 g/t Au over 3 m, including 6.48 g/t Au over 2 m (DAI-AUG-1250)

2.26 g/t Au over 9 m, including 9.78 g/t Au over 2 m (DAI-AUG-1246)

Daina 2 Target

4.07 g/t gold over 3 m, including 5.83 g/t Au over 2 m (DAI-AUG-1104)

Daina 6 Target

1.97 g/t gold over 8 m, including 7.36 g/t Au over 2 m (DAI-AUG-1164)

Program Overview

The Program included 4,000 m of infill drilling in 237 auger drill holes over key target areas on the Permit and tested the extension of gold in bedrock structures interpreted from the initial regional auger drilling program at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 Targets. Auger drill lines were east-west oriented, with 100 m line spacing. Auger holes were drilled vertically and spaced at 20 m intervals. Hole depths ranged from 15 to 25 m and 2 m composite samples were collected for the entire length of each hole.

The focus of the program was to follow-up on previously identified gold mineralization at the Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 Targets. The aim was to better delineate gold-bearing structures for follow-up RC drill campaigns. The results of the Program have provided a refined definition of the lateral extensions of the bedrock gold anomalies previously identified at the target areas.

At the Daina 1 Target, results from the Program delineated two zones of bedrock anomalies, each extending for over 3 kilometres ("km") along strike and 400 to 600 m in width along a north-northwest orientation (Figure 1). The Program generated multiple high-grade auriferous saprolite samples associated with zones of structural dilation along a north-northwest-trending strike slip fault system (Figure 1 and Table 1). These dilation zones affect hydrothermally altered coarse-grained greywacke with auriferous-sheeted quartz vein sets that are targeted by artisanal miners. The syn-orogenic calc-alkaline granite outcropping south of the Daina 1 Target (Figure 1) along a pronounced east-northeast trend is interpreted to contribute hydrothermal mineralizing fluids and provide the opportunity for the development of zones of structural dilation which focused the flow of such fluids.

At the Daina 2 Target, results from the Program provided better delineation of the gold mineralized structure that extends for over 4 km along the north-northwest structural trend and returned multiple high-grade results (Figure 1 and Table 1). Auger drilling in the Program centered on previous positive rock chip results obtained from artisanal mining pits (including 12.5, 8.78, 7.55 and 6.51 g/t Au, as reported in the Sanu Gold news release dated July 29, 2022). Observations of rock chips in mineralized auger holes and exposed saprolite in artisanal working pits indicate that the gold mineralization is contained in a strongly fractured and hydrothermally altered coarse-grained greywacke that is cross-cut by numerous sheeted quartz vein systems and boxwork after oxidized, disseminated sulphides. Interpretation of the gold-bearing structure from the auger results indicate that the greywacke that hosts the gold mineralization is folded in proximity to zones closely associated with fracturing and brecciation. These fractures and breccia zones provide favorable sites for gold mineralization.

At the Daina 6 Target, folding and fracturing is more apparent (Figure 1). Gold mineralization is associated with a subvertical system of fractures and breccia that affected hydrothermally altered greywacke. These fractures and breccia zones contain quartz veining and boxwork after oxidized sulphides that is targeted by artisanal miners. Two auger drill holes located proximal to artisanal working pits returned high-grade gold mineralization (1.97 g/t Au over 8 m, including 7.36 g/t Au over 2 m; Figure 1 and Table 1). The interpreted gold-bearing structure extends over 1.5 km in strike length and trends north-northwest.

Next Steps

Results from the Program have confirmed the highest priority areas for additional exploration work and provided additional definition of the main gold-bearing mineralized trends at Daina. Follow up RC drilling is currently underway to test the potential depth and strike extensions of the gold mineralization and to obtain an increased understanding of the geology and mineralization in this area. Results from the Program will be incorporated into the geological database for the Permit to optimize and potentially extend the current 2500 to 5000 m RC drill campaign.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay FAA505 at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS"). SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.





Figure 1: Daina plan view map with initial (black) and infill (red) auger drill results in saprolite (Contour >0.1 g/t Au).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/136457_0c4eb45ef4aae9ba_001full.jpg

Table 1: Daina significant infill auger drill intercepts in saprolite.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Gold in Interval 1 Initial Prospect Saprolite

Depth (g/t Au) (m) (m) DAI-AUG-1201 502883 1315702 8.86 9 6 Daina 1 including



39.3 2 14

DAI-AUG-1203 502923 1315701 2.91 2 20 Daina 1 DAI-AUG-1244 504620 1311499 0.91 10 4 Daina 1 including



4.15 2 8

DAI-AUG-1246 504581 1311501 2.26 9 6 Daina 1 including



9.78 2 12

DAI-AUG-1247 504566 1311500 0.71 3 12 Daina 1 DAI-AUG-1248 504610 1311400 0.41 9 6 Daina 1 DAI-AUG-1250 504649 1311399 6.59 3 22 Daina 1 including



6.48 2 20

DAI-AUG-1258 504610 1311095 0.32 9 3 Daina 1 DAI-AUG-1104 503567 1318501 4.07 3 6 Daina 2 including



5.83 2 12

DAI-AUG-1150 502738 1319840 0.30 10 4

DAI-AUG-1068 503368 1318902 0.51 13 2 Daina 2 including



1.86 2 2

DAI-AUG-1088 503465 1318701 1.39 8 2 Daina 2 including



3.17 2 6

DAI-AUG-1110 503737 1318098 0.36 10 4 Daina 2 including



1.17 2 4

DAI-AUG-1112



0.32 6 4

DAI-AUG-1116 503865 1317999 1.40 6 8 Daina 2 including



3.57 2 10

DAI-AUG-1123 503725 1318000 0.35 10 4

DAI-AUG-1148 502834 1319714 0.55 9 6 Daina 2 including



1.84 1 14

DAI-AUG-1282



0.34 4 20

DAI-AUG-1164 501731 1319152 1.97 8 2 Daina 6 including



7.36 2 4

DAI-AUG-1168 501738 1319031 0.81 16 10 Daina 6 including



1.2 5 20

DAI-AUG-1169 501758 1319031 0.33 10 4 Daina 6

1 Not true width; the Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the auger drill hole intercepts.

None of the auger drill holes were designed to penetrate the full width of any mineralization. The auger drilling provides only a regular sub laterite sample of bedrock at regular intervals and over short depths.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

