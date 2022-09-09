Collective Mining Releases 2021 ESG Report

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 - Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) ("Collective" or the "Company") is proud to announce the publication of its inaugural 2021 ESG Report, detailing the Company's commitments and contributions to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, practices and management. The report offers stakeholders a clear and comprehensive understanding of its most material sustainability topics in key areas that include health and safety, environmental stewardship, social management, governance, inclusion, and diversity. It also highlights the Company's initiatives and commitments for the 2021 calendar year, as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2022.



"I am very pleased to present Collective Mining's first ESG report, which summarizes the significant efforts we have made since our young Company began operations in Colombia a little over two years ago. The report discloses our Company's approach and performance on a series of sustainability topics which are part of our core beliefs. We continue our commitment to achieving our ESG goals and creating value that benefits all stakeholders, employees, host communities and the environment," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

The report is available on the Company's website at www.collectivemining.com under ESG.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making significant new mineral discoveries and advance the projects to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

The Company currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company has made significant grassroot discoveries at both projects with near-surface discovery holes at the Guayabales project yielding 302 metres at 1.11g/t AuEq at the Olympus target, 163 metres at 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Donut target and recently, at the Apollo target, 207.15 metres at 2.68 g/t AuEq, 180.6metres at 2.43 g/t AuEg and 87.8 metres at 2.49 g/t AuEg. At the San Antonio project, the Company intersected, from surface, 710 metres at 0.53 AuEq. (See related press releases on our website for AuEq calculations)

