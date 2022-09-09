Visionary Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, September 9, 2022 - Visionary Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants (the "Option Recipients").

In aggregate, 4,940,000 Options have been granted, with each Option representing the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.065. The Options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant, being today, and a further 25% on the three, six and nine-month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on September 9, 2024.

These grants represent compensation to the Option Recipients for their respective service to the Company as directors, officers and consultants of the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of such persons in the success of the Company.

About Visionary Gold Corp.

Visionary is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new precious and base metals discoveries in Fremont County, Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and to develop resources in a manner that is acceptable to all stakeholders. While central Wyoming has a strong mining history, it has never been systematically explored using modern techniques. The Company now controls a land package greater than 50 square kilometres with numerous drill ready targets, all accessible by road and within a one-hour drive from Visionary's US headquarters in Lander Wyoming.

For additional information, please visit:

www.visionarygoldcorp.com

Contact:

Wes Adams,

Chief Executive Officer

Visionary Gold Corp.

410-325 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1Z7

Tel: (303) 809-4668

