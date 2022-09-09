Jayden to Extend Warrant Exercise Term

Vancouver - September 9, 2022. Jayden Resources Inc., ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval it will extend the exercise term for 3,833,333 outstanding whole share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.21 per share (the "Warrants") of which 2,999,999 are due to expire on November 5, 2022 and a further 833,334 are due to expire on January 12, 2023.

The Warrants were issued in conjunction with a $0.15 (post-consolidation price) non-brokered private placement consisting of one common share and one Warrant which closed in two tranches on November 5, 2020 and January 12, 2021. The Company will extend the expiry date of the Warrants from November 5, 2022 and January 12, 2023 to November 5, 2025 and January 12, 2026 respectively.

About Jayden Resources

Jayden Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metals assets located primarily in Canada. Jayden is currently earning a 100% interest in the Storm Lake Gold Property located on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Jayden believes Storm Lake to be an exceptional property with overlooked potential.

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"



President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.