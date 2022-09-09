Kenorland Arranges $6.3 M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, September 9, 2022 - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered $6.3 million private placement (the "Placement") of 9,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.70 per share.

The proceeds of the Placement will be utilized to fund the Company's exploration activities on its existing project portfolio and for general working capital.

The closing of the Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance by the TSXV. The Company may pay finder's fees to registrants in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Company reserves the right to increase the number of shares issued pursuant to the Placement by up to 2,000,000 additional shares for a total of up to 11 million shares and total gross proceeds of up to $7.7 million as an overallotment option and to accommodate previously granted equity participation rights.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds four projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo, the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation, and the Hunter Project is optioned to Centerra Gold. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. In Alaska, the Company holds the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project, optioned to Antofagasta, as well as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corporation.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Zach Flood

CEO and Director

Tel: +1 604 363 1779

zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Francis MacDonald

President

Tel: +1 778 322 8705

francis@kenorlandminerals.com

