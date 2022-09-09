Aurum Lake Mining Corporation Announces Resignation Of Director And Appointment Of New Director

TSX-V: ARL.P

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 - Aurum Lake Mining Corp. (the "Company") announces that Mr. Jingbing Wang has resigned from the Board of Directors (the "Board") to focus on other commitments and Mr. Weizhe Zhong has been appointed as a new director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Zhong is currently the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Gold Mountains Vision Investment Management Ltd. ("GMV"), a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.. Prior to GMV, he served as the Chief Investment Officer of Sino-Zijin Resources Ltd. He also worked at SinoTech (Hong Kong) Corporation as CEO, where he supervised the company's overseas investments and supported the operations of multiple TSX-V listed exploration companies. Mr. Zhong graduated from China University of Geosciences and University of Waterloo as a geologist. He has experience in exploration, development and investment in mining projects across the Americas, Africa and Asia.

The Company expresses sincere thanks to Mr. Wang for his efforts and contributions as director of the Company and welcomes Mr. Zhong to the board.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

The Company is a capital pool company created under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of the Company is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the TSXV and, in the case of a non-arm's length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information regarding the Company, the Offering, and the Company's management team, please contact Patrick Sapphire, Chief Executive Officer, at 647 530-1117 and see the Prospectus filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurum Lake Mining Corp.