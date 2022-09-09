Alliance Mining Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, September 9, 2022 - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") announces that is has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 4 million units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $480,000. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of 18 months at a price of $0.165 per share. The term of the warrants may be accelerated in the event that the issuer's shares trade at or above a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In such case of accelerated warrants, the issuer may give notice, in writing or by way of news release, to the subscribers that the warrants will expire 20 days from the date of providing such notice

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and exploration work at the Company's Red Rice Lake property located in the centre of the Bissett gold camp in Manitoba.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX-V policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offerings and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V

