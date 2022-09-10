Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, September 10, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (CSE: MOLT) (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company.

All of the 1,300,000 options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of 3 (three) years from the date of grant at a price of $0.20 per common share. This exercise price represents a 30% premium to the 20-day VWAP (Variable Weighted Average Price) of the shares of Molten Metals as traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as at the close on September 8, 2022, calculated as $0.154.

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining company exploring for and developing antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

