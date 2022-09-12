Monger Gold Ltd: Loyal Lithium Limited - Proposed Name Change

Perth, Australia - Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) wishes to announce that it will seek shareholder approval at an upcoming EGM to change its name to Loyal Lithium Limited. Should shareholders approve the proposed name change, the Company will trade under the ASX code "LLI".Highlights: Monger Gold Ltd. to change name to Loyal Lithium Limited- ASX code to change from "MMG" to "LLI"- New name signifies transition to a lithium led battery minerals and technology company- EGM to effect change scheduled to take place in October 2022- Monger is accelerating the exploration and development of its lithium asset portfolio- Monger's lithium asset portfolio covers all lithium resource types and are all located within Tier 1 mining jurisdictions:o Hard Rock - Brisk Lithium Project (Quebec, Canada)o Brine and Sediment - Scotty Lithium Project (Nevada, USA)The EGM is scheduled to take place in October 2022.Commenting on the proposed name change to Loyal Lithium Limited, CEO Mr Adam Ritchie said:"Loyal Lithium embodies the culture and direction of our company. Lithium is changing the way we live and move - and we are proud to incorporate this revolutionary element within our name going forward.We believe there is a better way to explore and develop lithium assets, but it cannot be done without our loyal partners and shareholders. I look forward to the EGM and the opportunity to share the progress of our highly prospective assets and our transition to a lithium led battery minerals and technology company."





About Monger Gold Ltd:



Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) is a well-structured listed resource exploration company

with projects in Western Australia, 50km SE and W of Kalgoorlie and Nevada, USA.

Through the systematic exploration of its projects, The Company aims to delineate JORC

compliant resources, creating value for its shareholders.





Contact:

Adam Ritchie Chief Executive Officer E: aritchie@mongergold.com.au T: +61 (0) 403 462 383 Peter Taylor Media and Investor Relations E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au T: +61 (0) 412 036 231