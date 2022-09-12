Classic Minerals Limited: Project Management Plan - Approved

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) of an "Approval To commence extractive Mining Operations" for the Kat Gap gold Mine (Project), following confirmation by DMIRS that the Project Management Plan (PMP) previously submitted by the Company satisfies the requirements under section 42 of the Mines Safety and Inspection Act 1994(WA) and Regulations 3.12 and 3.13 of the Mines Safety and Inspection Regulations 1995 (WA).This approval clears Classic of the key regulatory requirements for advancement of the Project and the Company is continuing to work with DMIRS and other agencies to secure the necessary remaining approvals required to commence on-site processing operations. The Classic team continues to investigate the mining schedule to accommodate any potential resource increase and production increases.Recent work has included a major infill drilling program to facilitate final pit design work, processing plant layout, TSF design and metallurgical gold recoveries to update project modelling. Onsite development is well advanced with clearing completed for major infrastructure ahead of PMP approval including mine administration offices, workshop areas, laydown yards, main access roads, camp site, mine construction and all surface development.Applications for related Works Approval regarding the processing facility and TSF licencing have also been submitted to the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) for approval, pursuant to environmental legislation and regulations, and are pending departmental approvals. The processing submission includes installation and operations of a gold circuit, gold room, product sampling, dewatering, crushing circuit Gekko gravity circuit, tailings storage facility, fuel systems, processing control systems and high voltage power among others. Remaining required approvals to deliver the processing facility and remaining infrastructure are expected in November 2022."Chairman John Lester said, the completion of the extensive health, safety, and environmental approvals process by the DMIRS is significant milestone for the Company, securing the necessary approvals to enable full-scale mining activities to commence.In conjunction with the recent announcement of funding from Goldvalley Brown Stone Pty Ltd (ASX Announcement 09 Sept 2022) Classic can complete major construction milestones on site and move into extractive mining at Kat Gap."Classic would like to again thank its key staff member Jacob Doutch and his team for the outstanding efforts working through this complex approval process. "*To view photographs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/59LKW2FK





About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au