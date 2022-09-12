John Robins Joins Gelum Resources as Advisor

Vancouver, September 12, 2022 - Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (OTCQB: GMRCF) (the "Company" or "Gelum) reports that John Robins, P.GEO. has been appointed as an advisor to the Company.

Henk van Alphen, Director, stated, "On behalf of Gelum Resources I want to welcome John Robins to the Company in his capacity as Advisor. Mr. Robins brings 35 years of technical geological, business development and opportunity recognition experience to the Company and we look forward to working with him."

John Robins, P.GEO.

John Robins is a professional geologist, prospector and entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. In 2008 he was awarded the Spud Huestis award for his contributions to mineral exploration in British Columbia and Yukon.

Mr. Robins has been involved in several notable discoveries including the Dixie Lake Gold Deposits in Red Lake Ontario, the 5 million oz Coffee Gold deposit in Yukon, Three Bluffs gold deposit in the Committee Bay greenstone belt and the Aviat/Churchill diamond districts of Nunavut. He has been involved in over a 2.5 billion dollars in M&A activity and has generated over $500 million in direct and indirect mineral expenditures throughout Canada, Latin America and Australia.

Mr. Robins is the Founder and Co-Founder of several notable companies including Great Bear Royalties, Hunter Exploration, Kaminak Gold Corp., Stornoway Diamond Corp., Northern Empire Resources Corp., Bluestone Resources Inc. and Fireweed Zinc Corp.

Mr. Robins is the former Chairman of Great Bear Royalties and holds board positions with K2 Gold, Fireweed Metals and Elemental Royalties. Mr. Robins is Strategic Advisor to Prospector Metals, Kodiak Copper Corp., ValOre Metals and Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. and was previously an advisor to Great Bear Resources.

About Gelum Resources

Gelum Resources is a Company led by seasoned management and advisors in the mining and financial sectors. The Company currently has two objectives under management. The first is to define a multi-million-ounce economic gold deposit on the 9028-hectare Eldorado Gold Project, located within the Bralorne-Bridge River gold district, only 190 kilometres north of Vancouver and 74 km northwest of the town of Lillooet, B.C. The Bralorne mines historically exploited the largest, highest-grade, longest-producing lode-gold deposit in B.C. Management is proud to have developed an excellent working relationship with the Bridge River Indian Band (Xwísten) the project is within the traditional territory within the St'at'imc territory (Traditional Territory) in which Xwísten and its members assert, hold and exercise constitutionally protected Aboriginal Title and Rights ("Indigenous Title and Rights"). The Company plans to complete a 3000m drill programme this fall.

The second objective is to discover an alkalic porphyry and related skarn deposit within a prolific B.C. porphyry belt in the Interior Plateau region. The recently acquired ML property is accessible by 90% paved roads via Williams Lake, and the remainder by all-season dirt roads and secondary logging roads. The low to moderate relief allows year-round access and work. Airborne geophysics comprising magnetics and radiometrics was completed in early spring of 2022.

For further information about the Company and its exploration portfolio, please refer to Gelum Resources Corporate Presentation:

PowerPoint Presentation (gelumresources.com)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Gelum Resources Ltd.

David Smith, President

For further information about Gelum, please contact:

David Smith, President

Email: dsmith@gelumresources.com

Phone: 604 484-1228

Cell: 778-834-1141

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, about the business of the Company and its plans to list on the CSE. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, investors should not unduly rely on the forward-looking information because the Company cannot assure that it will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136602