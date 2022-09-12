Cleghorn Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CZZ) ("Cleghorn" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held by telephone conference on September 9, 2022.

At the meeting, shareholders elected four directors, being Joseph Groia, Glenn J. Mullan, Karen Rees and Christian Wirth. Shareholders also appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's auditor, and provided annual approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and its Health & Safety/Sustainability Committee and also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

President, Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary: Isabelle Gauthier

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 1,220,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.10 for a period of five years.

About Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.

Cleghorn is a junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Meech Lake - Matachewan Prospect, a property located in northeastern Ontario, subject to an aggregate 3.5% NSR.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Telephone: (819) 824-2808 - Head Office

(514) 835-8384 - Cell

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136661