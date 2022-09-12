Camino Granted Drilling Permit in Central Area of the Maria Cecilia Copper Gold Porphyry Complex in Peru

VANCOUVER, September 12, 2022 - Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR) (OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Declaration of Environmental Impact permit ("DIA Maria Cecilia") that authorizes drilling of up to 23,000 metres on 20 platforms in the central porphyry of its Maria Cecilia copper project in Peru ("Maria Cecilia"). Approximately US $28 million has been invested at Maria Cecilia since 2012, including 32,120 metres of drilling between 2013 and 2015, resulting in the release of a maiden copper and gold resource in 2021 (see Maria Cecilia National Instrument 43-101 here). The Maria Cecilia intrusion and skarn exhibits the largest magnetic anomaly in the copper complex and is the central intrusion with the potential to host significant copper (Cu) and gold (Au) grades (see Figure 1 and 2 and fly-over video here).

Highlights:

Up to 6.7% Cu is Skarn Zone and up to 0.9% Cu in central Porphyry Zone at Maria Cecilia

67 m @ 0.72% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au - historical intercept in northern epithermal (Toropunto)

290 m @ 0.21% Cu and 0.24 g/t Au - historical intercept in southern porphyry (Emmanuel)

Figure 1. Maria Cecilia Porphyry Complex and NI 43-101 Resources

"The Maria Cecilia porphyry complex is a new copper deposit with a maiden NI 43-101 copper resource that was in private hands until our acquisition in 2021", said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "We plan to drill the central portion of the complex for the first time to test for higher grades of copper and gold and to potentially extend the strike of copper mineralization over 4.5 km."

The DIA Maria Cecilia was received from the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs (DGAAM) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM). Camino has applied for its Start of Operations permit (which it expects to receive in the Fall of 2022); this is the final authorization to commence road construction, drilling pad preparation and core drilling.

As part of the Company's continuous consultation process, in August 2022 the Company attended an assembly with the local community of Santa Rosa de Quikakayan to confirm the effective area of the DIA Maria Cecilia and to inform the community of the work to be carried out in the area.

Photo 1. Camino representatives speak at the assembly with the community at Maria Cecilia in August 2022

Figure 2. Maria Cecilia Porphyry Complex - Skarn, Stockworks, Porphyry, Breccia Zones, Magnetic Anomaly

Maria Cecilia Copper Complex

In July 2021, Camino completed the acquisition of Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd. with Denham Capital affiliate, Stellar Investment Holdings LLC, which resulted in Camino owning and controlling the mineral rights and titles comprising the Maria Cecilia Porphyry and Skarn Complex located in Ancash, Peru (see news release dated July 14, 2021).

The Maria Cecilia property consists of 15 mineral concessions (approximately 7,110 ha) in the northern Peruvian region of Ancash (see Figure 3). Toropunto, Emmanuel, and Maria Cecilia are three contiguous epithermal and porphyry systems that form the Maria Cecilia project and were subject to a series of exploratory works since 2009, with geological mapping, geochemical sampling, surface geophysics, and diamond drilling. The Maria Cecilia exploration prospect has been identified as the main target for further exploration work, as Camino believes that it lies at the centre of a large porphyry complex.

Figure 3. Claim Map of Maria Cecilia and proximity to Caraz and the Peruvian coastline

About Camino Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino is also permitting the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project towards a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, the Company has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose Bassan MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
/S/ "Jay Chmelauskas"
President and CEO

