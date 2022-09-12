Lomiko Provides Corporate Update And Announces Fall Events and Speaking Engagements

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate update and Fall events and speaking engagements.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "Our team is leading as a people-first company and operator of choice in the development of all our critical minerals opportunities. We recognize that listening to stakeholders and active engagement with First Nations are key priorities to advancing our projects, and we also look forward to sharing the opportunities for development of modern, carbon neutral and environmentally responsible operations. The only way for renewable energy transition to occur is to secure our raw natural resources and develop them responsibly. We are pleased to speak on these subjects at upcoming events and speaking engagements."

Ms. Labatte continued, "I also want to acknowledge to community members that we hear you. We will continue to respond to all local community residents with questions or concerns and develop a path for further engagement as studies and ideas progress. Lomiko believes in climate success stories and that responsible exploration, development and mining is essential to our renewable energy transition. These conversations, and ultimately agreements, on historical claims will require time, effort and collaborative commitment to evolve. We are pleased to participate as an ECOLOGO certified company to reassure ourselves and others that we maintain the highest standards for critical minerals exploration.

"We are a progressive organization and invite all stakeholders to get involved in the Canadian and Quebec Critical minerals strategy. We will keep providing baseline data to all local residents and all other information as it becomes available, and we have a community page live on the Lomiko website which is fully bilingual."

Corporate update

Lomiko utilized the funds raised early in the year, including $2.1m in flow-through financing and a $1.5m private placement, to progress work in drilling, metallurgical testing and environmental baseline studies. In addition, geophysical field work for the six new graphite properties is now complete and has identified new targets for future follow-ups. Lomiko has also completed its summer soil and surface field testing program with Critical Elements Lithium Corp. and Gold Spot AI at its Bourier lithium property. These results will be shared when they are available. The Company is actively working to build a pipeline of projects suitable to feed into the critical minerals supply chain and power a transition from fossil fuels to renewables, especially for EV battery systems.

Participation in Events and Speaking Engagements

Lomiko is pleased to be presenting and participating in the following upcoming conferences in Detroit, Toronto, Calgary and Quebec. All interested investors can meet with management here and may contact the Company for further information:

Battery Show, Detroit, September 12-15, 2022

InvestorTalk event in person at National Club, Toronto, September 15

Canada-Korea EV event in Toronto, September 16

Belinda Labatte, CEO, Panel Speaker: Canada as a future battery superpower at the Energy Disruptors: Unite Event Series, Calgary, September 19 and 20

Belinda Labatte, CEO, in conversation on the Northern Miner Podcast, September 2022

Belinda Labatte, CEO, Keynote speaker at Alternatives for Women AGM and 35 th anniversary, Picton, ON, September 26

anniversary, Picton, ON, September 26 Belinda Labatte, CEO, Featured speaker at Veristell Institute, Daring to Leap virtual event, September 29

The Northern Miner Global Mining Symposium (virtual) for Q3, September 28-29

Lee Arden Lewis, Independent Director and Anne Chabot, Strategic Advisor presenting at Voices at the Table: Climate Change, Critical Minerals & First Nations & Indigenous Women in 2022, event during the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association's XPLOR October 3 rd @ 5pm, hosted by Fasken

@ 5pm, hosted by Fasken XPLOR, Westin Hotel Montreal, October 3-6 (booth and core shack exhibit)

OTC Capital Markets, Metals and Mining conference, October 18 - 20 th

Energy and Mines, Toronto, November 1-2

InvestorIntel, Critical Minerals Summit, Toronto, November 9

Quebec Mines, Quebec City, November 21-24

The Company's updated investor presentation and website can be found on www.lomiko.com.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.? Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km2). Lomiko Metals published a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on September 10, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15-year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of the graphite concentrate at 95%Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of the graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release. Also, Oliver Peters of MetPro who is leading metallurgical testing programs of the La Loutre graphite project on Lomikos's behalf is acting as QP.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact Belinda Labatte at 647-402-8379 or email: info@lomiko.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates," "plans," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "projects," "predicts," "proposes," "potential," "target," "implement," "scheduled," "intends," "could," "might," "should," "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

On behalf of the Board,

Belinda Labatte

CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005601/en/

Contact

For more information:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications and Investor Relations

k.darlington@lomiko.com