Tudor Gold Reports Preliminary Results from a 350 m Step-Out Hole, GS-22-151-W1, with 59.53 g/t AuEQ over 1.5 m and In-Fill Hole GS-22-154 with 2.02 g/t AuEQ over 180.0 m Including 3.18 g/t AuEQ over 93 m at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Vancouver, September 12, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the sixth set of drill results for the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments, "We are extremely pleased to announce the on-going success of the step-out drilling at our Goldstorm Deposit. Yet another drill hole has intersected high-grade gold within the northeastern front of this Deposit. Drill hole GS-22-151-W1 was designed to undercut values obtained from GS-22-134 which yielded 0.97 g/t AuEQ over 663.0 m with an enriched zone of 1.76 g/t AuEQ over 205.5 m additionally this intercept contained a high-grade gold-bearing pyritic quartz breccia of 20.86 g/t AuEQ over 4.5 m with multiple grains of visible gold (reported July 19, 2022). GS-22-151-W1 intersected a semi-massive pyrite-quartz breccia, hydrothermal stockwork, approximately 275 m below the GS-22-134 high-grade gold intercept. This high-grade 1.5 m intercept of 59.53 g/t AuEQ within GS-22-151-W1 represents a 350-meter step-out intercept from the 2021 drilling. Our technical team views this as a significant discovery as these high-grade intercepts may be connected but further drilling is recommended to confirm the orientation and consistency along the structural corridor which hosts these and other recently reported high-grade intercepts within the northeastern aspect of the Goldstorm Deposit. Drilling results from hole GS-22-151-W1 have been partially received to date and have been reported as such. Complete assays for incomplete holes included here will be fully reported in the subsequent drill results release.

"Additionally, we are enjoying success with our in-fill drill program. Drill hole GS-22-154 was drilled in-place of GS-22-152 which was stopped due to extreme hole deviation that could not be corrected. GS-22-154 intersected 2.02 g/t AuEQ over 180 m with an enriched core that carried 3.18 g/t AuEQ over 93 m within the 300H domain. However, much higher gold values of 4.38 g/t AuEQ over 57 m with an enriched portion of 7.84 g/t AuEQ over 15 m were intersected in the upper portion of the fore-mentioned 3.18 g/t AuEQ over 93 m.

"We have reported results from approximately 60% of the holes completed to-date. After drilling is completed, we will plan to incorporate these recent extraordinary results into an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for 2023. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth."

Natalie Senger, VP Resource Development, adds: "These drill results will contribute to the redefinition of the Copper Belle and Goldstorm resource domains. The 2021 and 2022 drilling has significantly improved our understanding of the continuity of mineralization, especially within the inferred resource portions of the DS5 and CS600 domains. Tudor's objective is to optimize the resource domains by focussing on the most contiguous portions of mineralization with the highest grades, while optimizing the overall ounces of gold, silver, and copper. We are confident that the next NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate will provide a much more robust model on which to develop the project and to continue exploration where necessary."

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are reported from five diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit (Sections 111+25 NE, 116+50 NE, and Section I). At Goldstorm, three out of five holes were drilled partially or completely outside the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate area (see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections).

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION 111+25 NE

GS-22-153 was drilled to target the footwall of the Treaty Thrust Fault 1 (TTF1) where the March 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate classified the area largely as Inferred Mineral Resource. The drill hole successfully intercepted TTF1, below which intercepted 180.0 m grading 1.02 g/t AuEQ (0.96 g/t Au, 3.68 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu) within a broader envelope of 0.75 g/t AuEQ (0.70 g/t Au, 3.20 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) over 355.3 m.

SECTION 116+50 NE

GS-22-154 was drilled to target an area downdip of the CS600 domain, which exists outside of the March 2021 Mineral Resource area. The drill hole also intersected the 300H domain and encountered significant mineralization; 93.0 m grading 3.18 g/t AuEQ (3.12 g/t Au, 4.59 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) within a 180.0 m envelope of 2.02 g/t AuEQ (1.97 g/t Au, 3.72 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu). Assays for the CS600 interval are pending and will be released in the next drill results release.

SECTION I

GS-22-151 was drilled to target a 150 m step out from GS-22-133. The hole shallowed more than expected and the drill hole was terminated, and a new wedge drill hole (GS-22-151-W1) was drilled from this drill hole. Prior to termination, the hole reached mineralization that averaged 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.19 g/t Au, 0.66 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) over 18.0 m.

GS-22-151-W1 continued from its parent drill hole GS-22-151 to intersect the northwest extent of CS600. A high-grade interval of 59.53 g/t AuEQ (59.30 Au, 12.80 g/t Ag, 0.07 % Cu) over 1.5 m was drilled at the hangingwall side of the CS600 domain within a broader envelope of 202.5 m grading 1.27 g/t AuEQ, (0.93 g/t Au, 1.92 g/t Ag, 0.27 % Cu). Assays for the complete CS600 interval are pending and will be released in the next drill results release.

Table 1: Drilling Results for the Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release September 12, 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) I GS-22-151 (300H) 549.00 567.00 18.00 1.19 0.66 76 1.20 I GS-22-151-W1 (300H) 57.00 508.50 82.50 1.22 1.40 176 1.25

(CS600) 423.00 508.50 85.50 0.86 1.68 625 0.95

And 532.50 627.00 94.50 0.76 1.50 1152 0.92

And 744.00 946.50 202.50 0.93 1.92 2685 1.27

Including 744.00 745.50 1.50 59.30 12.80 663 59.53 n/a GS-22-152(1) No significant values 111+25 NE GS-22-153 (300H) 303.20 658.50 355.30 0.70 3.20 136 0.75

Including 327.00 459.00 132.00 0.96 3.68 207 1.02 116+50 NE GS-22-154 (300H) 418.50 598.50 180.00 1.97 3.72 124 2.02

Including 429.00 522.00 93.00 3.12 4.59 101 3.18

Or 438.00 495.00 57.00 4.30 5.91 96 4.38

Or 438.00 453.00 15.00 7.76 6.48 63 7.84

(1) Drill hole GS-22-152 was terminated prior to target due to unfavourable deviation. Drill hole was re-drilled as GS-22-154.

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release September 12, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) I GS-22-151 428936.00 6273443.20 1391.00 317 -62 567 I GS-22-151-W1 428786.79 6273625.20 957.30 323 -62 1068(1) n/a GS-22-152 428659.10 6273197.54 1368.70 305 -63 300 111+25 NE GS-22-153 428430.90 6272982.47 1371.20 300 -56 834 116+50 NE GS-22-154 428781.30 6273288.30 1344.90 293 -57 1551(2)

(1) Preliminary assays reported to 946.5 m in this press release. Complete results to be released in the following press release.

(2) Preliminary assays reported to 1236.0 m. Complete results to be released in the following press release.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Ltd.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

