Cyprium Metals Ltd: Half Yearly Report and Accounts

00:17 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is a copper development company with a portfolio of advanced stage exploration and development projects located in Western Australia. Cyprium's current portfolio of assets includes >1.6Mt of contained copper.

We conduct our activities with integrity, striving to balance the economic, environmental and social considerations to create value for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders. Cyprium's preferred processing methodology, heap leach, reduces the environmental footprint of copper mines. The production of LME Grade A copper cathode onsite eliminates the need for further downstream processing associated with copper concentrate production and also benefits from reduced transportation costs due to lower shipping volumes.

Cyprium is focused on delivering an expedited development timeframe of its flagship Nifty Copper Mine, with first copper production during the second half of 2023. Cyprium's project portfolio provides several advanced stage opportunities that are also potential production assets, which will enable Cyprium to continue growing into a multi-asset, mid-tier copper producer.

Cyprium's current portfolio includes:

- Nifty Copper Mine (100%), an advanced re-start heap-leach project;

- Maroochydore Copper Project (100%), one of Australia's largest undeveloped copper deposits;

- Paterson Exploration Project (100%, diluting to 30%), a highly prospective tenement package on which IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO) is spending A$32 million over 6.5 years to earn-in up to 70%;

- Murchison Copper Project, an early-stage development opportunity that collectively refers to the:

o Cue Copper Project (80%), containing a smaller scale, high grade copper resource; and

o Nanadie Well Copper Project (100%), containing a larger scale polymetallic orebody with a lower grade copper deposit.

Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



