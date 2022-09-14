Stone Gold Inc. Changes Name to Copper Road Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 - Stone Gold Inc. (TSXV: STG) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Copper Road Resources Inc." ("Copper Road" or the "Company"). The name change has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and approved by the Company's shareholders and directors, respectively.



It is expected that the Company's shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name at the opening of trading on or about September 15th, 2022 and under the new trading symbol "CRD".

John Timmons, the Company's President & CEO and Director commented, "Management of the Company is very excited to begin the next phase of the Company's evolution. We are focusing on our two main assets, The Copper Road Project and the adjoining Glenrock Project which are located within the Company's 21,000-hectare Batchewana Bay District Package, approximately 85km north of Sault St. Marie, Northwestern Ontario.

No further action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the name change. There is no change in the share capital of the Company. The Company's new CUSIP number is 217573104. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. John Timmons

President & CEO and Director

Cellular (416) 931 2243

Email: jtimmons@stonegold.ca

Web: www.stonegold.ca

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

