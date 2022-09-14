Ranchero Gold Provides Financing Update

VANCOUVER, Sept. 14, 2022 - Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RNCH) announces that it has terminated its marketed public offering that was previously announced on July 21, 2022 due to market conditions. The Company is in discussion with investors to fund the continued exploration work that is currently underway at its Santa Daniela gold project and will provide a financing update shortly.



Management Changes

Ranchero also announces that Brian Szeto has resigned from his role as the President of the Company to focus on his other business interests. He remains on the Board of Directors and will serve as a director.

About Ranchero

Ranchero is a gold exploration and development company currently focused on its 100%-owned Santa Daniela project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Santa Daniela project consist of a large land package in excess of 22,200 hectares within Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental - a newly emerging gold belt. The Santa Daniela project is also near a number of major gold mining operations in the region. Maiz Azul is the Company's most advanced prospect where exploration efforts are underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

William Pincus

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1303 589 3734

