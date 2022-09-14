Surge Battery Metals Increases Nevada North Project Claim Area to Cover Large Lithium Anomaly

Sept 14 - Coquitlam, BC - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI), (OTC:NILIF), (FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to report the Nevada North Lithium Project has increased in size by 59 mining claims.

This new area (493 hectares, 1218 acres) was acquired to cover the projection of highly anomalous lithium values previously announced and brings the entire property position to 154 mineral claims that now covers about 794 Ha (1,926 acres, 7.84 sq km).

At the time of the claim staking, an additional 471 soil samples were collected from the new claims and adjacent ground to help direct future exploration. These samples have been shipped to the lab and results will be made available once received by the Company, likely in the next several weeks. This sampling program will expand the area of previous sampling where assay results for lithium ranged from 29.1 ppm to 5,120 ppm (0.51%). Significant results included 89 samples outlining a highly anomalous zone containing sample points greater than 1,000 ppm lithium. Currently, the zone of highly anomalous lithium values extends about 1,700 meters east-west in two bands each about 300 to 400 meters wide. The anomalous values appear to be in soils developed on airfall or water lain rhyolitic tuff overlain by welded ash flow tuff. Depending on results, Surge may expand both the claims and soil coverage based on positive results.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states: "Work to date indicates a large area of anomalous to highly anomalous lithium values in surface soils. Our team is encouraged by the large size of the anomalous area as well as the tenor of the lithium values found to date. The Company has been approved by the BLM for a 15-hole drill program and we are now in the progress of building roads and preparing drill pads for an aggressive drilling campaign. We hope to announce details on this in the very near future. As previously reported our plan is to continue work at this new discovery throughout the fall months and we are well financed to do so."

Samples were collected from the nominal "B" horizon with standard sampling methods, and both bagged and stored in the crew camp until they were transported to Elko for storage in the locked Rangefront warehouse in Elko. The Surge Battery Metals project geologist and QP retrieved the samples from the warehouse, inserted quality control samples into the sample stream, and delivered the samples to the ALS Global sample preparation facility in Elko. These samples were screened to minus 180 micron (80 mesh) and analyzed by a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS (ALS method ME-MS61). Standards and blanks were inserted on about 1 per 20 samples (5%). Results for the QA/QC samples were very good with a maximum of 6% variation from the mean.

Figure 1: Map of the Nevada North Lithium Project, Nevada

Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada is the qualified person for Surge Battery Metals and has approved the technical aspects of this news release.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Projects

The Company owns a 100% interest in 95 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Nevada North Lithium Project is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance returning assay results for lithium ranging from 29.1 ppm to 5,120 ppm. Significant results included 89 samples outlining a highly anomalous zone containing sample points greater than 1,000 ppm lithium. Currently, the zone of highly anomalous lithium values extends about 1,700 meters east-west in two bands each about 300 to 400 meters wide. The anomalous values appear to be in soils developed on airfall or water lain rhyolitic tuff overlain by welded ash flow tuff.

San Emidio Project-Galt Claims

In addition, the Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in 16 mineral claims, comprising 640 acres located within Nevada's San Emidio Desert, known as the Galt Property. Recent mineral exploration on the Galt claim group includes 51 playa sediment samples collected for chemical analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, B.C. Results of aqua regia leaching of the samples show 68 to 852 parts per million lithium (mean 365 ppm), 5.3 to 201 ppm cesium (mean 72 ppm) and 35 to 377 ppm rubidium (mean 180 ppm). Results from two seven-foot-deep auger holes show lithium, cesium, and rubidium concentrations in the range of 143.5 to 773 ppm Li, 56.8 to 102.5 ppm Cs and 155 to 272 Rb.

Teels Marsh Lithium Project

A recent addition to Surge's portfolio is the Teel's Marsh Lithium Project. Located a few miles north of Clayton Valley this highly prospective property has had USGS geochemical survey sample reports as high as 850 ppm lithium. Teel's Marsh's potential also extends to the fact that it hosts significant zones of permeability because of volcanic ash beds, which have proven to be the most productive brine sources in Clayton Valley. A sonic drilling program is envisaged as the next stage of exploration.

Nickel North Project, British Columbia

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc. The Project consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claim blocks located in northern British Columbia. One claim in the Mount Sidney Williams area (claim HN4), covers 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project, currently being advanced by FPX Resources Corp., and 5 claims in the Mitchell Range area, northeast of Decar, (N100 Group) covering 8659 hectares. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claim group). Both projects target the nickel-iron alloy mineral "Awaruite", hosted by serpentinized intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

A September 7, 2022, FPX News Release stated: FPX Nickel Scoping Study Outlines Development of World's Largest Integrated Nickel Sulphate Operation for EV Battery Supply Chain at Baptiste Project in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward?looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward?looking. Forward?looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward?looking statements.

