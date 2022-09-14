Changes to Board and Grant of Options

Vancouver, September 14, 2022 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") announces that after a career lasting more than a half a century in the mining business, W. Glen Zinn has retired and has stepped down as a director of Bell Copper.

"It has been a pleasure working with Mr. Zinn the past 9 years. His knowledge, guidance and support have been greatly appreciated and will be missed. On behalf of Bell Copper, I want to thank him for his services and wish him all the best in his retirement." - Dr. Tim Marsh, Bell Copper President & CEO.

Bell is pleased to announce that Mr. Eugene K. Schmidt consented to and has been elected as a new member of the Company's board of Directors in Mr. Zinn's place. Mr. Schmidt brings vast experience from working at industry leaders such as The Anaconda Company, Hecla Mining and Southern Peru Copper, to more junior companies including El Tigre Silver and Dia Bras Exploration (now Sierra Metals). He has advanced projects and participated in significant discoveries throughout Latin America and the United States. Mr. Schmidt holds a master of science in geological engineering from the University of Arizona, a bachelor of science from the University of Wisconsin and a business degree from Whitworth University. He is a SME registered member, registered geologic engineer (Washington State), a senior SEG fellow, and lifetime SME and AIMMGM Member.

The Company also announces the grant of 200,000 incentive stock options under the 2022 Plan exercisable at a price of $0.20. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

