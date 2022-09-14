Millrock Provides Exploration Update on Partner-Funded Alaska Gold Projects

VANCOUVER, Sept. 14, 2022 - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on gold projects in Alaska.



Fairbanks District - Treasure Creek Gold Project

Felix Gold (ASX: FXG, "Felix Gold" or "Felix") has recently reported that it has completed the planned exploration program at the Treasure Creek gold project in the Fairbanks Mining District. The company has completed 12,424 meters of reverse circulation drilling in 131 holes to test the NW Array and Eastgate prospect areas. Reconnaissance lines were also drilled to test geophysical and geochemical targets in other areas of the property. An initial highlight result of 89.0 meters grading 1.2 grams per tonne gold was previously reported at the Northwest Array prospect and a diamond core rig is now being used to do further testing. Assay results for only nine of the 131 holes have been reported. Thousands of assay results are to follow throughout the fall of 2022. Felix Gold has also completed a VTEM airborne geophysical survey at Treasure Creek to complement a previously flow magnetic survey. Further details can be found in Felix Gold's September 13, 2022 press release.

By virtue of its sale of Fairbanks District claims and a strategic alliance with Felix Gold, Millrock owns 9,957,157 shares of Felix Gold and holds royalties ranging from 1.0% to 2.0% NSR on all claims currently held by Felix Gold in the Fairbanks District.

Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: "Felix Gold executed an excellent drilling program this year and we look forward to seeing the results. We think the potential of the Fairbanks District has not been fully recognized, but that it soon will be."

Goodpaster District, 64North Gold Project

Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX: RML) ("Resolution") has recently reported that it has completed a diamond drilling program to test the Tourmaline Ridge prospect, located to the immediate west of the Pogo Mine, where owner Northern Star Resources Ltd. operates a successful gold mining operation southeast of the City of Fairbanks.

Tourmaline Ridge was identified as a priority target for drilling in 2022. Gold and pathfinder elements were detected in soil samples over a 1,850 by 750-meter area. Resolution executed an efficient drill test. Five diamond core holes totaling 2,324 meters were drilled to intersect shallow northwest dipping structures interpreted from geophysics as possible extensions of the Pogo Mine structures. Hole 22TR001 intersected altered rocks with indications of multiple hydrothermal fluid flow events. Mineralization included veinlets of quartz with arsenopyrite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite. Hole 22TR003 intersected quartz veins containing bismuthinite and pyrite. Resolution reported the first batch of assay results from select zones in holes 22TR001 and 22TR003 with low-level, elevated gold values commonly in the 0.04 to 0.2 grams per tonne gold range. Resolution anticipates receipt of the remaining assay results (86% of the total samples submitted) in November 2022. Further details can be gleaned from Resolution's September 5, 2022 press release.

Resolution is currently sole funding exploration to earn up to an 80% interest in a portion of the 64North project. By virtue of the earn-in agreement, Millrock owns 23,100,000 shares of Resolution. To date, Resolution has earned a 42% interest in the project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO, and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc., and owns a large shareholding in each of Resolution Minerals Ltd. and Felix Gold Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock's exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Coeur Explorations, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, and Altius, as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, Felix Gold and Tocvan.

