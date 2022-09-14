Black Mammoth Metals Commences Gravity Survey and Stakes Claims at Happy Cat Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a property-wide ground gravity survey at the Company's now 1213 hectare 100% owned Happy Cat gold property (the "Property") in southern Ravenswood Mining District, Lander County, Nevada.

The gravity survey area substantially covers the 12 square kilometer Happy Cat property with a 150-meter grid, consisting of more than 500 gravity stations. This is the first known ground gravity survey that has been conducted on the Property and is part of the Company's efforts to refine the Property's Carlin-like drill targets with systematic modern exploration. Ground gravity is known to contribute to identifying new structural and stratigraphic features in Carlin-like environments along with confirming the existing structure and stratigraphy that has been indicated by the Company's recently completed UAV magnetic survey and ongoing geologic work.

The Company has staked an additional 12 lode mining claims totaling 100 hectares (247 acres) at Happy Cat. The Property now consists of 146 lode mining claims managed by the Bureau of Land Management covering a surface area of more than 1213 hectares or over 12 square kilometers (2997 acres), with 128 lode claims being contiguous, which represents one of the largest claims positions in southern Ravenswood Mining District.

Interpreted results of the gravity survey data is expected near the end of September or early October.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Black Mammoth has 14,876,871 shares issued and outstanding, 19,771,871 shares fully diluted.

The Company has recently completed a UAV magnetic survey at its 100% owned, 1213 hectare (2997 acre) Happy Cat gold Property, in southern Ravenswood Mining District, Lander County, Nevada. Numerous magnetic anomalies indicative of intrusive rocks that appear to occupy indicated N and NW trending high angle faults with the most significant magnetic anomalies located at fault intersections. Faulting on the Property is of similar orientation and age to ore-controlling faults occurring at Carlin-type gold deposits elsewhere in northern Nevada.

Black Mammoth has a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Blanco Creek gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho which hosts three historic underground mines along 3550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone. Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.7 to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.20 to 0.33 oz/ton Au (1.54 to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 to 11.31 g/tonne Au); see the Company's press release dated February 14th, 2017.

Black Mammoth cautions investors to note the potential quantity and grade of the geological target are conceptual in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the geological target as mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as mineral resources.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, Non-Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Director of Black Mammoth has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

