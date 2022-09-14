Majuba Hill Copper Completes 2 Deep Core Holes - Copper Porphyry Continues at Depth

Vancouver, September 14, 2022 - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (OTC Pink: JUBAF) (FSE: 4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that two core holes are complete as part of the 2022 deep core drilling program at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Pershing County Nevada.





Hole MHB-27 was drilled to 3500 feet (1067 m) and MHB-28 was drilled to 1796 feet (547 m). All core for MHB-27 and -28 was logged on site and submitted to ALS USA Inc. for analysis.

Copper enrichment with chalcocite and native copper, intense porphyry alteration, and sulfide mineralization continued to the bottom of MHB-27. The remarkable depth of the copper porphyry system is consistent with the deep IP/Resistivity and the drone magnetic geophysical modeling and interpretation.





Geologic modeling based on logging details indicates that more copper mineralization will be found deeper as the company continues to drill. MHB-29 is currently underway with a target depth of 3000 to 3500 feet (914-1067 m).

Buster Hunsaker, Consulting Geologist to Majuba Hill Copper and a member of the Advisory Board commented:

"Finding more copper enrichment with chalcocite and native copper in MHB-27 and MHB-28 is very encouraging for the size of the upper zones of copper mineralization.

The correlation of the mineralization and alteration logged MHB-27 and 28 deep core holes shows a very strong and robust copper porphyry. The intense alteration in the deep holes combined with the near-surface enrichment greatly increases the potential for Majuba Hill to become a very significant copper deposit, that can be mined from the surface by open pit methods."

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The incredible depth and the continued presence of the copper porphyry system at Majuba is very encouraging. Having a project with this scale and strength in a Tier 1 location with well-developed infrastructure and access is exciting. I look forward to getting the assay results from our 2022 core drilling program."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the JUBA secure warehouse or directly from the drill to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Marketing Agreements

Further, the Company has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG") to act as its agent in the procurement of tangible and intangible personal property and media in furtherance of a program of advertising for a term of up to five (5) years, in consideration of an aggregate USD $1,562,589.

The Company has also renewed its agreement with TD Media, LLC, dba Life Water Media, to provide digital marketing services for a four (4) week term in consideration of a payment of USD $150,000.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137061