Auriant Mining AB (publ.) terminates the conditional loan facility from the related party

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company") has today given notice to GoMobile Nu AB, the lender under the conditional loan commitment agreement, that the Company wishes to terminate the commitment period and thus stop accruing the stand-by fee, with immediate effect.

As previously announced, on 6 April 2022 the Company entered into the conditional loan commitment agreement with its related party, GoMobile Nu AB, which currently holds approximately 24 percent of the shares and the votes in the Company. Under the loan commitment agreement, the creditor made available, between 10 May 2022 and 9 May 2023 (the commitment period), a loan facility of up to SEK 9,400,000, which could be drawn by the Company in one or more tranches. A stand-by fee of 1,5 percent per annum is payable on any undrawn amount of the loan facility during the commitment period. The Company is entitled to end the commitment period anytime, and thus limit the amount of the stand-by fee.

The main purpose of the facility was to serve as a back-up solution to enable the Company to pay its general corporate expenses while the Company was working to open a new bank account. As the Company has successfully opened a new bank account, which has become fully operational, the Board considers that the loan facility is no longer needed. The Company has therefore exercised its right under the agreement to end the commitment period earlier, so as to limit the stand-by fee expenditure.

The Company has not drawn any tranches under the loan commitment agreement prior to its termination.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

