High Tide Resources to Host Live Corporate Webinar on September 15th at 11:00am ET

Steve Roebuck, Director, President & Interim CEO, will provide a corporate overview via live presentation followed by live Q&A

Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about High Tide's Projects; Labrador West - Iron in Labrador Lac Pegma - Copper, Nickel, Cobalt & Zinc in Quebec Clearcut - Lithium near Val d'or, Quebec



TORONTO, September 14, 2022 - High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) is pleased to announce that the Company's Director & CEO, Steve Roebuck, will be presenting High Tide's corporate update, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Time: 11:00am ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: hightide@rbmilestone.com.

About High Tide

High Tide is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage iron ore and battery metal projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located proximal to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador. High Tide is earning a 100% interest in the Clearcut Lithium Project in the emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium camp in Quebec. High Tide also holds a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide's majority shareholder is Avidian Gold (TSX.V:AVG & OTCQB:AVGDF).

Further details on the Company, including a NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com .

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared and approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., President & VP Exploration of High Tide Resources Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Scientific and technical information pertaining to the 2022 drill program in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ryan Kressall, M.Sc., P.Geo., Director of Geoscience, Mercator Geological Services Limited and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

Director, President & Interim CEO

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@hightideresources.com

Investor Relations - United States

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

oddburger@rbmilestone.com | www.rbmilestone.com

SOURCE: High Tide Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715962/High-Tide-Resources-to-Host-Live-Corporate-Webinar-on-September-15th-at-1100am-ET