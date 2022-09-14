M3 Metals Corp. Completes Consolidation

Vancouver, Sept. 14, 2022 - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (OTCQB: MLGCF) (FSE: X0VP) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") announces that Effective September 16, 2022, M3 Metals will implement the previously announced share consolidation on the basis of one postconsolidation common share for ten preconsolidation common shares. The share consolidation was approved by a director's resolution dated August 22, 2022 and the company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the share consolidation, the common shares are scheduled to begin trading on a postconsolidation basis at market open on September 16, 2022. The new Cusip number will be 55379R206, and the new ISIN number will be CA55379R2063. Following the share consolidation, the company will have approximately 3,274,727 common shares issued and outstanding prior to rounding for fractional shares.

No fractional shares shall be issued in connection with the share consolidation. Any fractional share resulting from the share consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, and any such fractional interest will be cancelled without consideration.

To find out more about M3 Metals Corp., please contact investor relations at 604-669-2279 or email info@m3metalscorp.com. You may also visit the website at www.m3metalscorp.com.

M3 Metals Corp.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Director

604-669-2279

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. The Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

