Caprock Announces Amy Stephenson as New CFO

Toronto, September 14, 2022 - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mrs. Amy Stephenson has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Mrs. Stephenson brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets and public company management to Caprock. She has a strong pedigree in strategic corporate advisory, financial services and compliance. She was CFO of Cura Cannabis Solutions which was acquired by CuraLeaf Holdings Inc. for $1.3B in 2019. She was CFO and V.P. Finance of The Green Organic Dutchman, and was instrumental in taking it public on the TSX in 2018. While as CFO for Branson Corporate Services, she acted as CFO of numerous Canadian and US cannabis companies including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Nutritional High International Inc., Tinley Beverage Company Inc. and Lineage Grow Company (now Harborside). Prior to that, she was CFO at Bedrocan Cannabis Corp. where she was responsible for the merger with Tweed to form Canopy Growth. Previously, she worked as a business valuator and equity research writer at Evans & Evans. Mrs. Stephenson obtained her MBA in Finance from California State University, Sacramento. She serves on the Committee of Corporate Reporting of the Financial Executive International (FEI). She was a Board member of CFA Society Toronto from 2016 - 2019. She was non-member Council and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) for six years. She is a CFA charter holder, and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA).

Concurrent with Mrs. Stephenson's appointment, Mr. John Tokarsky has stepped down from his role as CFO of Caprock Mining Corp., effective September 12, 2022. Management wishes to thank Mr. Tokarsky for his service to the Company during its start up phase and wishes him the best in all his future endeavors.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on opportunities in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario. The company's 100% interest in six gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the BGB - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically, and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance. With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to advance its portfolio of gold exploration properties in the BGB to generate incremental shareholder value.

For More Information

Please contact:

Vishal Gupta

President & CEO

E-Mail: vgupta@caprockmining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137168