Change of auditor

15.09.2022  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

15 September 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that, following a competitive tender process, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

A resolution to re-appoint PKF as the Company's auditor will be put to the Company's next General Meeting of shareholders.

The Company also advises that it has appointed KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda ("KPMG") to undertake the statutory audits of its Brazilian subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. KPMG replace BDO RCS Auditores Independentes ("BDO Brazil").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank its previous auditors, BDO LLP and BDO Brazil, for their services to the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person who arranged the release of this statement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

