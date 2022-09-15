Jourdan Announces Soil Sampling Program Expansion and Arrival of Second Drill to Accelerate Completion of Its Phase 3 Summer Drill Campaign

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF; FRA:2JR1) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an additional drill rig has arrived on site at the Company's Vallée property to accelerate completion of its phase 3 summer drill campaign. We expect that the new drill program will result in an extension of the known deposit at the property eastwards (see Fig. 1 below).



The second diamond drill is intended to help complete drilling 28 newly permitted drill holes east of the Chemin du Lac Legendre, the results of which we anticipate will extend the known Vallée lithium deposit eastwards. The additional 5,600m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of the fence line drilled in 2011, 2021 and 2022 along the western side of the Company's Vallée property, which borders with the North American Lithium mine. This new drilling campaign aims at drilling fence lines further east across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west.

28 holes of approximately 200m depth each are scheduled to be drilled, aiming at the pegmatite swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018 and initially intersected by the 2011 fence line drilling campaign along the western boundary of Vallée. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grades (see press release of the Company dated April 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and drilling along the strike and depth extent on its Vallée property.

Jourdan's Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, "We are greatly encouraged by the drilling results received to date as well as having successfully secured the permits for more diamond drilling. This latest drilling phase will now be facilitated by a second rig to speed up the process and, hopefully, prove up the known pegmatite swarm even further to the east."

The drill program will be conducted by Forage Lamontagne Fortier from Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, under the supervision of Alexandr Beloborodov, Géologue Inc. (ABG Exploration) of Laval, Quebec and GeoTasks Inc. from Sudbury.

All samples from the new drill program will be sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc.'s laboratory in Delson, Québec ("IGS") for analysis by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP finish. This laboratory is recognized by the industry and accredited ISO/MEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. In addition to the quality assurance and quality controls ("QA/QC") employed by IGS, Jourdan developed a rigorous QA/QC protocol for its operators, including the insertion of analytical standard samples, duplicates and coarse silica blanks on a systematic basis.

Figure 1: The Vallée property is approximately 35km north of Val-d'Or and immediately east of the North American Lithium mine. This figure depicts the 2011, 2021 and 2022 completed drillholes and the next phases of drilling planned for the 2022 campaign. All 26 drillholes completed since 2021 have intersected the Li-bearing, spodumene-rich pegmatite swarm.



Soil Sampling Program:

The soil sampling program on the Vallée claims is being conducted on a 200m x 100m and 50m x 50m grid following the spodumene swarm east of the road. We intend to use the results from the program to identify new drill targets. A field crew consisting of geological and exploration technicians has been mobilized to the area and has begun collecting soil samples. Soil samples are being collected using two-person teams equipped with picks and shovels. Samples are being collected from the B-horizon at a depth ranging from 10cm to 110cm. Samples from approximately 550 sites are scheduled to be collected to add to the approximately 1,200 samples already collected since July 2022. All samples are being analyzed daily for rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta) by a portable XRF gun from SciAps. Samples are then sent to IGS for pathfinder element analysis.

The soil sampling program is aimed at finding new lithium anomalies and showings in areas of known lithium mineralization at Baillargé, Preissac-La Corne, Duval Lithium in La Motte, and especially in Vallée Lithium. We also expect to continue our geological mapping and prospecting program that has been running in parallel with the soil sampling program.

Sample data collected includes UTM location, depth of sample, color, moisture content, texture (sand, silt, and clay), and percentage, angularity and lithology of pebbles and or cobbles. Each sample collected amounts to approximately 1kg of material and is placed in a plastic sample bag. Wet samples are additionally placed into 5ml plastic Ziploc bags to prevent contamination. At the end of the day, all samples are placed inside the Company's shop facility on a rack and allowed to dry for at least one week before shipping to IGS.

The geochemical soil sampling program was designed and is being sampled by GeoTasks Inc.'s technical team from Sudbury, Ontario. Their technical team is supervised by OGQ compliant senior geologists.

Figure 2: Soil sampling location on the Jourdan properties which are approximately 35km north of Val-d'Or.

Red outline is the planned 50m x 50m grid soil survey and blue outline is the 200m x 100m grid survey.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

