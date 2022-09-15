B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from the Anaconda Area at the Fekola Complex

VANCOUVER, BC, September 15, 2022 /CNW/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Anaconda Area, located approximately 25 kilometers north of the Fekola Mine, confirming continuity of the Mamba Main Zone, which remains open down plunge.

The Anaconda Area, comprised of the Menankoto and Bantako North permits, forms part of the Fekola complex (the "Fekola Complex"), which also includes the Fekola Mine and the adjacent Cardinal Zone, the Bakolobi permit, and the Dandoko permit (subject to completion of the Oklo Resources Ltd. transaction).

Exploration Highlights

High grade results from the Mamba Main Zone, including hole BND_108 with 5.89 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 28.70 meters ("m") from 455.45 m, hole BND_101 with 3.76 g/t gold over 32.08 m from 299.00 m, and hole BND_104 with 3.33 g/t gold over 14.30 m from 362.70 m, which collectively confirm and extend the continuity of the high grade sulphide mineralization of the sulphide shoot to over 700 m down plunge, providing a strong indication of the potential for Fekola-style bodies of sulphide mineralization, which remain open at depth.

Strong initial results from the Cobra Zone, located 2 kilometers east of the Mamba Zone, including hole MSD_227 with 2.02 g/t gold over 25.30 m from 201.70 m, and 6.75 g/t gold over 13.80 m from 244.40 m, confirming the potential for economic grade and width combinations in the sulphide mineralization. The Company believes that the Cobra Zone may extend onto the Bakolobi permit and are currently drilling this extension target.

Ongoing drilling by the Company on the Anaconda Area to infill and extend the saprolite Mineral Resource area and to follow up on the sulphide mineralization, including the Mamba and Adder zones as well as several other targets below the saprolite mineralization, continues to generate positive drill results in both saprolite and sulphide domains and demonstrates strong potential to further increase the updated March 2022 Anaconda Area Mineral Resource estimate.

2022 Mali Exploration Drilling Program

In 2022, B2Gold is conducting an approximately 161,000 m drill program on the Fekola Complex with a budget of approximately $35 million, including drill programs on the Fekola North deposit to further test the underground mineralization potential, and on the Anaconda Area, including the Mamba, Adder, Anaconda, Cascabel, Viper, and Cobra zones. To date in 2022, B2Gold has completed approximately 116,000 m of combined diamond, reverse circulation and aircore drilling on targets near the Fekola Mine and the Anaconda Area. In addition, approximately 9,000 m of drilling has been completed to date on the newly acquired Bakolobi permit.

Click here to view Figure 1. Fekola Complex Overview

Anaconda Area Exploration

Mamba Zone

Ongoing exploration in the Anaconda Area continues to generate positive drill results in both saprolite and sulphide domains and demonstrates upside potential to the updated Anaconda Area Mineral Resource estimate, constrained within a conceptual pit shell at a gold price of $1,800 per ounce, which included an initial Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 32,400,000 tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold for a total 1,130,000 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 63,700,000 tonnes at 1.12 g/t gold for 2,280,000 ounces of gold.

Drilling targeting the deeper portions of the Mamba Main sulphide shoot has been particularly successful, as demonstrated by the results of holes BND_108, BND_101, and BND_104, confirming the continuity of the high grade sulphide mineralization and extending the Mamba Main sulphide shoot to over 700 m down plunge. The results from holes MSD_228 and MSD_226 suggest that multiple high grade sulphide shoots may be present in the Mamba Zone. Ongoing drilling will continue to test the potential for Fekola-style, south plunging bodies of sulphide mineralization, which remain open down plunge.

Click here to view Figure 2. Mamba Long Section

Approximately 1.2 kilometers north of the Mamba Main sulphide shoot, hole BND_093 returned 2.06 g/t gold over 22.75 m from 199.55 m, demonstrating additional sulphide potential at Mamba NE which is hosted in a separate northeast-trending structure from the Mamba Main mineralization.

Three drill rigs are currently drilling the Mamba Zone, with approximately 16,000 m to be completed during the remainder of 2022.

Select results from the Mamba Zone exploration drilling include:

HoleID From To Meters Gold (g/t) Domain BND_093 199.55 222.30 22.75 2.06 Sulphide incl 203.25 221.30 18.05 2.46 Sulphide BND_101 299.00 331.08 32.08 3.76 Sulphide incl 313.16 331.08 17.92 4.70 Sulphide and 339.10 345.60 6.50 8.43 Sulphide incl 340.07 345.60 5.53 9.79 Sulphide BND_104 362.70 377.00 14.30 3.33 Sulphide incl 364.40 375.30 10.90 4.22 Sulphide BND_108 395.55 408.05 12.50 5.60 Sulphide and 455.45 484.15 28.70 5.89 Sulphide incl 457.80 482.00 24.20 6.90 Sulphide BNR_630 63.00 94.00 31.00 2.10 Saprolite MSD_220 544.60 551.18 6.58 5.16 Sulphide MSD_228 184.07 223.10 39.03 2.07 Sulphide incl 184.80 192.10 7.30 5.08 Sulphide and 238.10 261.25 23.15 1.28 Sulphide MSD_226 191.10 215.30 24.20 2.13 Sulphide and 261.30 282.80 21.50 0.70 Sulphide and 326.85 337.07 10.22 1.76 Sulphide

Note: Saprolite composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff and sulphide composites above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 5 m.

Cobra Zone (2 kilometers east of the Mamba Zone)

The Cobra Zone has over 8 kilometers of known strike extent, from Menankoto South to the southern end of the Bakolobi permit. The Cobra Zone is being targeted as a source of additional sulphide mineralization within the Anaconda Area. Recent drilling highlights include hole MSD_227, which intersected 2.02 g/t gold over 25.30 m (approximately 20 m true width) from 201.70 m, and 6.75 g/t gold over 13.80 m from 244.40 m, confirming the potential for economic grade and width combinations in the sulphide mineralization. Closer to surface, hole MSR_959 intersected 3.33 g/t gold over 12.00 m from 107.00 m in saprolite mineralization. The Company believes that the Cobra Zone may extend onto the Bakolobi permit and are currently drilling this extension target.

Click here to view Figure 3 - Menankoto - Bakolobi Drill Targets

Select results from the Cobra Zone exploration drilling include:

HoleID From To Meters Gold (g/t) Domain MSD_227 145.60 160.40 14.80 1.47 Sulphide and 201.70 227.00 25.30 2.02 Sulphide incl 203.50 208.15 4.65 5.92 Sulphide and 244.40 258.20 13.80 6.75 Sulphide MSR_959 107.00 119.00 12.00 3.33 Saprolite MSR_1025 33.00 47.00 14.00 1.92 Saprolite MSR_1026 7.00 34.00 27.00 0.82 Saprolite MSR_1027 98.00 108.00 10.00 1.54 Sulphide incl 98.00 104.00 6.00 2.30 Sulphide

Note: Saprolite composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff and sulphide composites above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 5 m.

Three drill rigs are currently drilling the Cobra Zone, with approximately 18,000 m to be completed during the remainder of 2022.

2022 Fekola and West Mali Regional Exploration

For the remainder of 2022, the Company will focus on follow up drilling to extend the known sulphide mineralization at the Anaconda Area, including the Mamba, Cobra and Adder zones, and several other targets below the saprolite mineralization, with approximately 45,000 m to be completed overall.

In April 2022, the Company acquired the Bakolobi permit, which is located between the Menankoto South permit and the Medinandi permit, covering an area of 100 km2 and providing approximately 25 kilometers of contiguous exploration potential along the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone. An initial 9,000 m of aircore drilling and reverse circulation drilling has been completed since the acquisition. Drilling is focused on the southward extension of known resources in the Adder Zone and will also test the southward extension of sulphide mineralization on the Cobra Zone. The Company believes that the Bakolobi permit is a highly prospective area that has the potential to provide for the near-term addition of both saprolite and sulphide hosted gold deposits.

B2Gold's acquisition of Oklo Resources Ltd. and its flagship Dandoko project, which is anticipated to be completed on September 19, 2022, will extend the footprint of B2Gold's exploration in Mali to over 1,700 km2 and add the Dandoko project's JORC 2012 compliant Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 8.70 million tonnes at 1.88 g/t gold for 528,000 ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 2.63 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold for 141,000 ounces of gold, to B2Gold's rapidly growing Mineral Resource inventory in the region. The Company believes there is strong potential to extend the mineralization at the Dandoko project. Initial drilling on the Dandoko project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Anaconda Development Update

In 2022, the Company budgeted $33 million for development of infrastructure for Phase I saprolite mining at the Anaconda Area, including road construction. Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and B2Gold's preliminary planning, the Company has demonstrated that a pit situated on the Anaconda Area could provide selective higher grade saprolite material (average grade of 2.2 g/t gold) to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill at a rate of 1.5 million tonnes per annum. With the anticipated closing of the acquisition of Oklo and its flagship Dandoko project on September 19, 2022, the Company is currently evaluating its options for the timing and sourcing of material on a regional basis from all deposits within the Fekola Complex area (including Fekola, Cardinal, Dandoko, Bakalobi and the Anaconda Area). This updated evaluation is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, with first saprolite production now anticipated in the second quarter of 2023. Subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final development plan, the Company intends to commence its planned Phase I infrastructure development in the fourth quarter of 2022. Trucking of selective higher grade saprolite material to the Fekola mill would increase the ore processed and annual gold production from the Fekola mill, with the potential to add an average of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold per year to the Fekola mill's annual production.

Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and the 2022 exploration drilling results, the Company has commenced a Phase II scoping study to review the project economics of constructing a stand-alone mill near the Anaconda Area. Subject to receipt of a positive Phase II scoping study, the Company expects that the saprolite material would continue to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill during the construction period for the Anaconda Area stand-alone mill.

QA/QC on Sample Collection and Assaying

The primary laboratories for Fekola are SGS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Periodically, exploration samples will be analyzed at the Fekola Mine laboratory. At each laboratory, samples are prepared and analyzed using 50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish and/or gravimetric finish. Umpire assays are used to monitor lab performance monthly.

Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the core, reverse circulation and aircore drilling sample strings. The results of the control samples are evaluated on a regular basis with batches re-analyzed and/or resubmitted as needed. All results stated in this announcement have passed B2Gold's quality assurance and quality control protocols.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022.

Qualified Persons

Tom Garagan, Senior Vice President of Exploration at B2Gold, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

