K92 Mining Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX30

VANCOUVER, Sept. 15, 2022 - K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) an industry leading gold mining company, is pleased to announce that is has been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange's 2022 TSX30, a flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. KNT ranked 11th on the 2022 list based on a share price appreciation of 337% over the three-year period.



Founded in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual program that recognizes companies that have sustained excellence over the long term by driving growth in their industries and for their investors. K92 is extremely proud to be among the 30 companies on this year's list, acknowledging the significant success that the Company has had growing its business.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "Being recognized as one of the top performing companies on the TSX over the past three years is a major accomplishment for our company, our investors, and our various stakeholders who have increasingly benefited from the success of the Company. The recognition is particularly exceptional as we achieved this through a very challenging period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past three years, the Company has delivered multiple milestones on production and exploration. On production, our Stage 2 Expansion was commissioned in 3Q 2020 to double plant throughput and our Stage 2A Expansion is underway to increase throughput a further 25%. We have very recently released our Integrated Mine Plan evaluating Stage 3 and Stage 4 Expansions which would increase production by up to 400% over the next four years. On exploration, K92 was awarded the 2021 Thayer Lindsley Award from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada for Best Global Discovery for Kora North. Since discovering Kora North, we have considerably grown our mineral resources, discovered the new Judd high-grade vein system underground, and recently announced a maiden inferred resource of 10.8 million oz gold equivalent, or 4.7 billion lbs copper equivalent, at the Blue Lake Porphyry. Exploration activity continues to ramp up and we are very excited about K92's exploration potential.

Lastly, I am especially proud of how our team rose to the challenges over the last three years, showing a tremendous commitment and resourcefulness to the Company. The contributions of the Governments of Papua New Guinea and also Australia were a major factor in our success."

Qualified Person

K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Blue Lake resource estimates are based on a technical report titled, "Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Blue Lake Porphyry, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea," with an effective date of August 1, 2022.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

