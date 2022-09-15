Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills More Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet

Gungnir Drills More Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an impressive drill intercept of massive sulphides in drill hole LAP22-19 from continuing drilling at the Lappvattnet nickel deposit in northern Sweden. Please click link for core photos (see drill core).

Notable massive sulphide intersection previously reported at Lappvattnet by the Company, include hole LAP21-02 which assayed 3.19% Ni over 4.25 metres within a 10.4-metre interval grading 1.51% Ni, and hole LAP21-05 which graded 2.62% Ni over 5.65 metres within a 14.0-metre interval grading 1.40% Ni. Hole LAP21-02 and LAP21-05 are located 320 and 280 metres west of hole LAP22-19, respectively.

Visually the best mineralization in drill hole LAP22-19 occurs in Box 9 consisting of massive, semi-massive, net-textured, veined, and disseminated sulphides. The mineralized zone extends from about 64 to 75 metres. Assays pending.

Hole LAP22-19 was drilled on Section 16E in the sparsely drilled central part of the Lappvattnet resource. It is part of the continuing, systematic drilling of the Lappvattnet nickel deposit with the goal of upgrading and expanding the existing resource with a focus on defining further high-grade nickel shoots. Hole LAP22-19 was drilled at an azimuth of 335 degrees at location 1,741,809mE and 7,165,274mN (RT90-2.5 co-ordinates). The 195-metre-long hole was drilled at a dip of -75 degrees.

See earlier news releases regarding above referenced high-grade nickel intersection in drill hole LAP21-02; August 31, 2021 (Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel) and drill hole LAP21-05; September 21, 2021 (Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 Metres Grading 2.62% Nickel). Hole LAP21-02 was drilled on Section 8E and LAP21-05 was drilled on Section 9E. Please also refer to the Company's most recent news release dated September 7, 2022 for Lappvattnet long section which includes reference section lines.

Nickel Resources

Gungnir's nickel sulphide resources in Sweden include Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. In 2020, the Company updated both resources which collectively total 177 million pounds of nickel. The properties are accessible year-round with good transportation and industrial infrastructure including shipping facilities and are located about an hour drive from Boliden's mill complex.

Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "TECHNICAL REPORT on the LAPPVATTNET and RORMYRBERGET DEPOSITS, NORTHERN SWEDEN" was prepared by Reddick Consulting Inc. Qualified Persons are John Reddick, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Thomas Lindholm, M.Sc., Fellow AusIMM. The Effective Date is November 17, 2020.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared, verified and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO, and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. The Company has also recently added the Hemberget property to its Swedish Property Portfolio which covers an 11 km long gabbro-ultramafic intrusion, a greenfield copper-nickel target. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

