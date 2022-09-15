Edgemont Drills Structurally Controlled Gold Zones at Dungate Copper-Gold Porphyry Project; Gold Intersections Include 146m of 0.14 g/t Au

Vancouver, September 15, 2022 - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) ("Edgemont") is pleased to announce the assay results from its recent Phase II drill program at the Dungate copper-gold porphyry project, where a total of five holes totaling 2063 metres were drilled in the spring of 2022. Dungate is located 6 km south of the town of Houston in the Omineca Mining Division of B.C.

Highlights from this drilling include:

Hole DG22-09: 146m @ 0.14 g/t Au; incl. 6m @ 0.50 g/t Au & 7m @ 0.46 g/t Au

(this intersection was at end of hole) Hole DG22-10: 61m @ 0.08% Cu, 0.008% Mo; incl. 12m @ 0.10% Cu, 0.012% Mo

12m @ 0.33 g/t Au (this intersection was at end of hole) Hole DG22-11: 42m @ 0.12 g/t Au; incl. 18m @ 0.14 g/t Au, 0.78 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 0.012% Mo

34m @ 0.015% Mo; incl. 8m @ 0.023% Mo



In addition, additional assaying of Hole 2021-04, drilled in 2021, returned an interval of 55 m @ 0.20 g/t Au (previously reported as 27m @ 0.24 g/t Au).

The target for this drill program was following up on structurally controlled gold zones discovered in the 2021 Phase 1 drill program (see March 28, 2022 news release). These zones were associated with coincident magnetic and IP anomalies within and proximal to a highly altered and sulphide mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry ("QFP") intrusion. QFP was intersected in 4 holes of this Phase 2 program, with hole DG22-08 intersecting a 279 meter zone (261m - 540m) of complete quartz flooded replacement of what is interpreted as intermediate volcanics. Unfortunately, this quartz zone was not mineralized. A map of the drill holes completed at Dungate can be accessed below.





2022 Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6955/137195_de76900f14802abc_002full.jpg

Gold mineralization was encountered both in the host volcanics adjacent to the QFP and within the QFP intrusive which generally had 2-10% sulphides occurring as disseminations, replacements, fracture fillings, veins, and as breccias. The surrounding volcanic host rock to the intrusion was also variably altered, presumably by the proximity to the QFP intrusive.

Broad anomalous copper and molybdenum intervals were intersected in the heart of the QFP indicating pervasive mineralization, but with no higher grade concentrations (>0.20% Cu) encountered.

Significant drill results are as follows (In general - Gold zones >0.10 g/t Au with anomalous Silver, Copper and Molybdenum):

DDH Easting Northing Azi Dip Depth From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

% Mo

% UTM NAD83 DG22-08 658356 6028286 350 -65 608m No Significant Results DG22-09 658240 6028006 265 -50 450m 25 35 10 0.16 - - - 107 123 16 0.22 0.4 0.06 - 223 233 10 0.11 0.3 - - 298 444 146 0.14 0.9 - - incl. 298 304 6 0.50 1.0 - - incl. 313 320 7 0.46 1.6 0.09 - DG22-10 658247 6027777 275 -50 411m 30 48 18 - 0.7 0.08 - 48 52 4 - 0.5 - 0.014 74 135 61 - 0.4 0.08 0.008 incl. 99 111 12 0.05 0.8 0.10 0.016 150 153 3 0.37 - - - 222 226 4 0.13 - - - 387 399 12 0.33 - - - DG22-11 658162 6027306 285 -50 351m 27 30 3 0.19 0.2 - - 36 39 3 0.30 0.9 0.12 - 54 57 3 0.29 - - - 93 135 42 0.14 0.5 0.05 - incl. 108 126 18 0.14 0.8 0.07 0.012 165 183 18 0.14 0.3 0.06 - 199 205 6 - 0.2 0.014 231 237 6 0.09 0.7 0.07 - 261 295 34 - - - 0.015 incl. 287 295 8 - - - 0.023 315 317 2 0.55 - - - DG22-12 658162 6027306 40 -50 243m 9.5 15 5.5 0.19 0.4 - - 161 163 2 0.13 1.8 0.13% Zn 42 51 9 - - - 0.013 213 216 3 0.24 - - - DG21-04 (extended assays)1 658242 6027775 325 -50 - 393 483 90 0.14 - - - incl. 393 448 55 0.20 - - -



1 DG21-04 intersection previously reported as 27m @ 0.24 g/t Au (NR March 28, 2022)

Drill results from 2022 have confirmed the structurally controlled gold mineralization indicated in the 2021 program with gold deposition on the periphery of the QFP and into the adjacent volcanic host rocks. In the opinion of Edgemont management, economic intersections of gold have not yet been encountered. Due to the wide spacing of the current drilling it is unknown whether a higher concentration of gold exists lateral to the currently intersected zones. Edgemont continues to assess these latest drill results, along with prior data, and will provide an update on future exploration plans at Dungate in due course.

Technical Appendix

This news release reports the assay results from five (5) drill holes from which 871 core samples were assayed. The Company inserted certified standards and blanks into the sample stream as a check on laboratory Quality Control (QC). Drill core samples are cut by diamond saw at a core facilities in Houston, BC. A halved core sample is left in the core box. The other half core is sampled and transported by Gold Terra personnel in securely sealed bags to MSALabs in Terrace, BC for crushing and grinding, then transport to MSALabs analytical facility in Langley, BC. Ground and were subjected to 30g fire assay with AA finish (FAS-111) and Multi-element ICP-ES (ICP-130) Aqua Regia analysis (34 elements). MSALabs routinely inserts certified standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Because of the wide spacing of drill holes, the orientation of the mineralized zones reported here is not known, and Edgemont has not interpreted true thickness.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Joseph Campbell, P. Geo, a Director of Edgemont, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Edgemont Gold Corp:

Edgemont is actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km southeast of Houston, B.C., in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine, Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, and the more recent gold-silver discovery at Sun Summit Minerals' Buck Project which sits just 7 km to the south.





Dungate Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6955/137195_de76900f14802abc_003full.jpg

Having acquired an interest in its initial claims at Dungate in 2018, the Company now holds five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at www.edgemontgold.com.

