Latest Drilling at the Kombat Trend Reveals Growing Magnitude of New Zone at Kombat Mine

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces results from drilling of new mineralization targets at Kombat Mine in Namibia (the "Project"). These results are from the East 400 area, 150 metres east of the of the Kavango Pit, discussed in the August 4, 2022 press release, extending the Kombat trend mineralization.

Figure 1: Map of the East 400 Program Area East 400 drilling lies directly east of the Kavango Pit and the Fat Avo area. This drilling ties together some isolated drilling that had occurred in this area from underground. (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights of the Drill Results

Holes from the East 400 area:

Hole 5B (azimuth 180.0, dip -50.0)

4.0 m at 7.67 % copper and 10.73 g/t silver from 35.0m and,

3.0 m at 0.98 % Cu from 67.0 m.

Hole 7A (azimuth 180.0, dip -70.0)

2.0 m at 1.19 % copper and 9.98g/t silver from 33.0m.

Hole 7B (azimuth 167,9, dip -49.0)

4.0m of 2.25% copper and 5.49g/t silver from 30.0m and,

3.0m or 1.02 copper and 4.19g/t silver from 42.0m.

Hole 7C (azimuth 180.0, dip -55.0)

6.0m of 1.02% copper and 10.42 g/t silver, from 50.0m.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO, commented, "Drilling continues to intercept massive sulfide copper mineralization. High grade intercepts in hole 5B and 7B improve the average grade as we delineate more tonnes of near surface mineralization and prepare for the restart of open pit mining."

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company's exploration plans, the prospectivity of the Project and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

