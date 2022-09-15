Critical Minerals Institute Welcomes American Rare Earths Ltd.

Fostering Collaborations to Build a North American Supply Chain

PHOENIX, September 15, 2022 - American Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX:ARR)(OTCQB:ARRNF)(FSE:1BHA) (ARR or 'the Company') is honored to announce they have joined the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), which was recently founded for education, collaboration, and to provide professional opportunities to meet the critical minerals supply chain challenges. As noted in the announcement by CMI, the organization will have its inaugural Critical Minerals Summit (CMS 2022) on November 9, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

"We are pleased to engage with other members of this organization as we advance the North American supply of critical minerals," said Marty Weems, President North America, of American Rare Earths. "The Company has been fortunate to work with the founders and Board Members of CMI in other capacities. Thus, we are confident with their sphere of influence, capabilities and connections. The formation of CMI marks a leap forward in collaborative opportunities with major stakeholders in the critical minerals industry. The core pillars of success for the Company are world-class mineral assets, talent and partnerships. CMI broadens our opportunity on all fronts. CMI's mission includes two very important components of 1) education; much needed to raise awareness of stakeholders, communities, and policy makers and 2) talent acquisition; finding great talent will differentiate the winners in this industry. We go farther together."

Chris Gibbs, CEO and Managing Director of American Rare Earths, adds "The new Critical Minerals Institute, led by the esteemed Chair, Mr. Jack Lifton, will make the industry stronger and more collaborative. We applaud the selection of Melissa "Mel" Sanderson, to the CMI Board of Directors. Mel is a key member of the ARR Board as well. We extend our congratulations to Mel and all the team at CMI. We are excited to get to work as we all seek to bring control of critical minerals supply chains to the USA and its allies."

ARR is already in alliance with several major universities and National Laboratories of the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the DOE's Innovation Hub, the Critical Materials Institute. The company previously announced three US Government funded R&D projects. These include participation in the DOD funded DARPA EMBER project, a DOE Advanced Manufacturing Office funded project and a DOE Critical Materials Institute funded project.

About the Critical Minerals Institute: The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is an international organization for companies and professionals focused on battery materials, technology metals, defense metals, ESG technologies and practices, the general EV market, and the use of critical minerals for energy and alternative energy production. Offering an online site that features job opportunities that range from consulting roles to Advisory Board positions, the CMI offers a wide range of B2B service solutions. Accompanied by online and in-person events, the CMI is designed for education, collaboration, and to provide professional opportunities to meet the critical minerals supply chain challenges.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX:ARR, OTCQB:ARRNF, FSE:1BHA) is an Australian company listed on the ASX with assets in the growing rare earth metals sector of the United States of America, emerging as an alternative international supply chain to China's market dominance of a global rare earth market expected to expand to US$20 billion by the mid-2020s. The Company's mission is to supply Critical Materials for Renewable Energy, Green Tech, Electric Vehicles, National Security, and a Carbon-Reduced Future.

Western Rare Earths (WRE) is the wholly owned US subsidiary of the Company. ARR owns 100% of the world-class La Paz Rare Earth Project, located 170km northwest of Phoenix, Arizona. As a large tonnage, bulk deposit, La Paz is potentially the largest, rare-earth deposit in the USA and benefits from containing exceptionally low penalty elements such as radioactive thorium and uranium.

In the first half of 2021, ARR acquired the USA REE asset, the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming. Since acquiring the asset, the company has increased the land holding to over 6,000+ acres. Approximately 1,015 to 1,268 million tonnes of rare earths mineralized rocks were identified as an Exploration Target for the Halleck Creek project area with an average Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grade of 2,245 - 2,807 ppm.

La Paz and Halleck Creek's mineral profiles are well incorporated into emerging US advanced rare earth processing technologies.

