West Mining Announces Agm Results

Vancouver, Sept. 15, 2022 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 14, 2022. Over 90% of the shareholders that voted at the AGM approved all of the resolutions presented: setting the number of directors at three; re-electing each of Nicholas Houghton, Alex Klenman and Andrew Lee Smith to the Company's board of directors; and re-appointing Manning Elliot LLP as the Company's auditor.



The Company also announces that it has adopted a Restricted Share Unit Plan. The aggregate number of Company shares that may be reserved for issuance, at any time, under the RSU Plan and under any other share compensation arrangement adopted by the Company, including the Company's incentive stock option plan, may not exceed up to a maximum of 20% of the issued and outstanding shares at the time of grant pursuant to awards granted under such plans.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred at a cut off of 0.25 g/t Au contained within the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

