Toubani Resources Inc. Engages Consultant for Investor Relations Communications

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 - Toubani Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TRE, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) ("TRE" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has retained Jane Morgan Management Pty Ltd. (the "Consultant"), an Australian advisory firm, to provide investor and media relations services on a non-exclusive basis (the "Consulting Agreement"). The purpose of the Consulting Agreement is to raise awareness for the Company within the global investment community.

Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of Toubani Resources Inc. comments:

"We are pleased to have Jane Morgan Management on board who bring an impressive track record in investor relations activities in Australia and the Far East. As we move to a dual listing onto the ASX, a partnership with a company the calibre of Jane Morgan Management is essential to assist us in communicating our very exciting story to a wider audience. We are looking forwards to the networking and marketing opportunities that Jane Morgan Management will create and believe that this is another positive step in our Company's strategic direction."

The Consultant has been engaged at a rate of CAD$7,500 per month for an initial three-month period, after which the rate will be reviewed. The Consulting Agreement is for an initial term of three months which thereafter will automatically extend on a month-to-month basis unless terminated earlier at any time by a party with 30 days prior written notice. Neither the Consultant nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Toubani Resources Inc.

Toubani Resources is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: TRE) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa's next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production.

Toubani Resource's principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development after having completed a 2021 definitive feasibility study. For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.

