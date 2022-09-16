Nova Minerals Limited: Snow Lake Lithium Prepares Lithium Resource Upgrade

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) advises that 37% owned Snow Lake Resources Ltd, d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has successfully completed over 20,000 meters of additional drilling on the Snow Lake Lithium project, tripling the amount of drilling that can be used towards the Company's resource expansion plans scheduled to be completed this fall.The incremental drilling marks significant advancement of the Company's ongoing drilling campaign and accelerates Snow Lake's path towards commercial production. Snow Lake is progressing on both its environmental and feasibility studies in parallel with the requisite metallurgical testing that is required to deliver resource validation.NVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen commented: "We look forward to the resource upgrade and development at our majority owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through Snow Lake Resources. Given the recent activity in the lithium market with higher prices and strong demand from the electric vehicle and battery storage markets the company is well positioned to capitalize on this demand."





About Nova Minerals Limited:



Nova Minerals Ltd.'s (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corp.'s Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.



Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.





Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au