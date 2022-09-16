Myriad Metals Corp. Enters into Consulting Services Agreement with Avec Creations Ltd.

Vancouver, September 16, 2022 - Myriad Metals Corp. (CSE: MMC) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated as of the date hereof with Avec Creations Ltd. ("Avec"), an arm's length party. Under the agreement, Avec will assist Myriad in raising investor awareness by presenting Myriad to targeted potential investors and by keeping current and potential investors informed with respect to the Company and its properties.

Avec is a marketing consultancy firm led by Fabi Lara, for public companies looking to gain targeted exposure to investors by leveraging a strong network and effective communication tools. Fabi is well-known in the junior mining and uranium spaces, as the creator of the media channel "The Next Big Rush", and from having appeared as a panelist or speaker at conferences around the world.

The agreement has a one year term and may be terminated at any time following five months from the date hereof by either party on providing 30 days written notice. As compensation for the services to be provided, Myriad will pay Avec a fee of $5,000 per month, $2,500 payable in cash and $2,500 payable in common shares of the Company (each, a "Share"), with each Share having a deemed value of $0.20. In addition, the Company is obligated to pay to Avec an amount equal to 10% of the Company's expenditures on any paid speaking/interview opportunities presented by Avec to the Company and accepted in writing by the Company, in its sole discretion.

Myriad CEO Peter Smith commented that "we are very excited to be working with Fabi and Avec going forward. She has an excellent understanding of the uranium markets and is very well respected in the industry. We are equally excited by her enthusiasm about Myriad and our new project in Niger."

The Company has issued an aggregate of 150,000 Shares to Avec, representing the Share component of the remuneration payable under the agreement over the one year term. The Shares were issued in accordance with applicable securities laws and are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In addition, the Shares are subject to a contractual lock-up, with 12,500 Shares being released immediately and an additional 12,500 Shares being released each month thereafter. If the agreement is terminated early, then any Shares not released from contractual lock-up will be surrendered by the Contractor and returned to treasury by the Company.

About Myriad

Myriad is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoi Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to the Company web-site, at www.myriadmetalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Smith, CEO

778.999.7030

###

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137499