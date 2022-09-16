Tocvan Announces Attendance at Discoveries Conference and Filing of Warrant Extension

Calgary, September 16, 2022 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3) is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Discoveries Mining Conference in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico on October 5th. This is the 8th addition of the conference that showcases Mining and Exploration companies of Mexico. The conference is held October 4th to 6th. Tocvan will have a booth for the duration of the event (Booth #173) and President & CEO, Brodie Sutherland will be presenting on the Company's two gold-silver assets in Sonora. For more information on the conference visit: 2022 | Discoveries Mining Conference (discoveriesconference.com)

The Company also announces it has filed to extend the expiration date of 1,244,668 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by six months.

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.75 per common share. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 1,244,668 units at a price of $0.60 on March 30, 2021. The Warrants were set to expire September 30, 2022 and will have an amended expiry date of March 31, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 36 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 1 888 772 2452

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

