Glen Eagle Reports on GEM's Claim Against the Corporation

Montreal, September 16, 2022 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GER) announces that the Arbitrator retained to render a decision regarding the GEM claim against the Corporation has ruled in favor of the Claimant, ordering the Corporation to pay $1,500,000 in damages to GEM Bahamas for not issuing warrants, which issuance would have been in violation of TSXV policies among other things.

The Company is currently evaluating its options with its legal counsel and will further report on the matter in due time.

For more information, please contact:

Jean Labrecque

President, Glen Eagle Resources

1-514-808-9807

