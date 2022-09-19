Menü Artikel
QC Copper Reports Several Wide High-Grade Copper and Gold Intersections

12:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to report 23 holes that continue to demonstrate wide zones of high-grade copper and gold within Opemiska's conceptual open pit. These new assay results are in the Starter Pit and Saddle Zone area on the Opemiska Copper-Gold Property.

Highlights from the Starter Pit Area Include:

OPM-22-201

0.44% Cu and 0.11 gpt Au over 58.5m (from 261m to 319.5m)

OPM-22-203

0.48% Cu and 0.17 gpt Au over 78m (from 127.5m to 205.5m)

OPM-22-217

0.63% Cu and 0.13 gpt Au over 12m (from 120m to 132m)

And

0.62% Cu and 0.23 gpt Au over 54.0m (from 234m to 238m)

OPM-22-218

0.82% Cu and 0.19 gpt Au over 18m (from 61.5m to 79.5m)

OPM-22-220

1.52% Cu and 0.16 gpt Au over 19m (from 80m to 99m)

And

0.97% Cu and 0.26 gpt Au over 35m (from 121m to 156m)

OPM-22-223*

0.59% Cu and 0.18 gpt Au over 33m (from 27m to 60m)

OPM-22-226*

1.03% Cu and 0.50 gpt Au over 40m (from 1.0m to 41m)

OPM-22-227*

0.45% Cu and 0.35 gpt Au over 22.5m (from 45m to 67.5m)

Highlights from the Saddle Zone Results:

And

0.78% Cu and 0.14 gpt Au over 22.5m (from 234m to 256.5m)

Click here to view cross sections and plan view of reported intersections.

Summary of reported composite intersections: Table 1

Hole ID

UTM
Coordinates
(East/North)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Grade

Copper
(%)

Gold
(gpt)

Silver
(gpt)

Zinc
(ppm)

Cobalt
(ppm)

OPM-22-199

509919 /
5515250

160.5

169.5

9

0.248

0.155

2.08

429

52

OPM-22-200

510276 /
5515272

133.5

150

16.5

0.464

0.104

1.8

76

54

OPM-22-201

509930 /
5515356

261

319.5

58.5

0.44

0.114

2.19

76

26

OPM-22-202

510321 /
5515285

87

91.5

4.5

0.249

0.011

1.47

37

25

OPM-22-203

509835 /
5515276

127.5

205.5

78

0.488

0.179

2.66

91

36

303

328.5

25.5

0.254

0.074

1.18

61

39

OPM-22-204

509850 /
5515132

42

52.5

10.5

0.196

0.069

1.27

60

36

93

108

15

0.364

0.161

1.93

132

31

186

211.5

25.5

0.206

0.094

0.84

85

31

330

350

20

0.307

0.041

1.89

93

46

OPM-22-206

510294 /
5515327

121.5

132

10.5

0.491

0.111

2.39

115

62

397.5

405

7.5

0.798

0.259

2.68

95

68

OPM-22-207

509708 /
5515069

3.5

18

14.5

0.4

0.265

2.07

50

44

OPM-22-210

510276 /
5515345

416.3

438

21.7

0.279

0.103

2.62

157

45

OPM-22-212

510345 /
5515344

147

202.5

55.5

0.459

0.07

2.62

89

55

234

256.5

22.5

0.779

0.144

5.71

256

97

OPM-22-213

510353 /
5515387

156

166.5

10.5

0.405

0.029

2.26

495

62

OPM-22-215

509825 /
5515039

276

279.3

3.3

0.373

0.106

2.14

70

47

OPM-22-216

510337 /
5515403

273

277.5

4.5

0.57

0.138

3.8

134

57

OPM-22-217

509875 /
5515075

120

132

12

0.627

0.126

3.07

96

39

165

180

15

0.628

0.165

2.92

166

48

424.5

429

4.5

0.383

0.057

4.2

70

92

OPM-22-218

509800 /
5514965

2.2

21

18.8

0.204

0.169

2.67

174

22

61.5

79.5

18

0.815

0.194

6.36

515

33

114

118.5

4.5

0.848

0.259

9.53

158

56

168

186

18

0.385

0.096

2.06

63

36

OPM-22-219

510298 /
5515403

36

42

6

0.324

0.028

2.5

112

68

294

318

24

0.301

0.073

1.52

49

23

334.5

339

4.5

0.318

0.207

1.9

68

75

OPM-22-220

509770 /
5514922

56

68

12

0.361

0.126

2.76

63

39

80

99

19

1.523

0.161

8.04

466

54

121

156

35

0.97

0.264

4.39

145

75

265.5

269

3.5

0.722

0.283

3.11

74

45

OPM-22-222

509735 /
5514870

51

90

53

0.221

0.123

1.33

60

42

156

175.5

19.5

0.349

0.459

1.14

47

21

OPM-22-223*

509704 /
5514853

27

60

33

0.585

0.18

3.99

122

52

286.5

316.5

30

0.218

0.102

1.24

64

52

OPM-22-224

510203 /
5515466

61.5

69

7.5

0.285

0.073

2.86

105

137

OPM-22-225*

510288 /
5515450

117

124.5

7.5

0.308

0.065

1.48

61

34

OPM-22-226*

509670 /
5514821

1

41

40

1.029

0.498

4.46

93

48

OPM-22-227*

509670 /
5514821

45

67.5

22.5

0.446

0.351

1.91

80

50

102

109.5

7.5

0.286

0.138

2.2

55

43

159.4

168.7

9.3

0.203

0.067

0.67

66

35

*:

Only Partial Results Available.

Details on the Starter Pit Results

Results presented for the Springer Mine area cover the Starter Pit area and include results from the Mill Zone, the Gap Area, and the area south of the Vein #3 as shown on the map and selected sections. Some of these intersections are exceptional, such as hole 220, which cut 2 zones over 76 m core length starting at 80m that assayed 1.5% copper and 0.16 gpt gold over 19m followed by 0.97% copper and 0.26 gpt gold over 35m. Hole 223 cut 33m of 0.59% copper and 0.18 gpt gold starting at 27m and hole 226 cut 40m of 1.03% copper and 0.5 gpt gold. Finally, nearby hole 227 intersected 22.5m of 0.45% copper and 0.35 gpt gold; these last three highlight the expected high gold grades near the Gwillim Fault, which forms the southern limit of the Opemiska Deposit.

Details on the Saddle Zone Results

Another exceptional intersection was encountered on the Saddle Zone, where a 110m of variably mineralized gabbro returned 0.46% copper and 0.07 gpt gold over 55.5m starting at 147m, followed by 0.78% copper and 0.14 gpt gold over 22.5m.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. All the core received from the drill is split in half, bagged and sent to ALS-Global facilities in Quevillon, Quebec for sample preparation and then the pulps are shipped to AlS-Global's Vancouver laboratory or some other location in the world for analysis using ALS-Global's standardized ISO-compliant methods, all of which are listed in the laboratory certificates provided with the assay results. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps returned from the laboratory are securely stored at QC Copper's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections are implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals. For veins oriented approximately east-west and dipping towards the north, and drill holes oriented due south and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 80% of the quoted core length composite intervals. This observation also holds for veins oriented northwest-southeast and dipping towards the northeast with holes drilled towards the southwest at 225 degrees with dips between 50 and 65 degrees. However, for other drill hole orientations relative to these veins or other less common vein orientations, the true widths of mineralized intersections are less.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE QC Copper and Gold Inc.



Contact
To speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: sstewart@qccopper.com
Mineninfo

